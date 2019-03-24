Theresa Maguire was generous and witty

The death has occurred of Theresa Maguire (née Kelly), Skehana and formerly of Old Road, Moneenroe.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen and son Richard, Theresa enjoyed the simple things in life Tele Bingo ; Judge Judy on TV and her garden. Kind and generous she was very witty and straight to the point and never minced her words. She played camogie at inter county level with Kilkenny in the 60's.

Together with her late husband Stephen she reared a large family and was so proud of each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Among the gifts at the Offertory Presentation was a Preston North End Jersey with whom her grandson Sean is a key player in the English Championship.



She was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe by Fr. Tom Corcoran C.C. Clogh assisted by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. Theresa will be sadly missed by her sons Martin (Co. Meath), Ned, Bernard (Australia), Stephen, Ken (England), Patrick, Michael (England), Paul ; daughters Mary, Michelle (Myshall Co. Carlow) , sisters Betty, Bridgie, extended family and partner Michael.