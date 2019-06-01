Michael Murphy was born and lived his childhood and youth at Ballykeeffe Castle

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, Ballinacross, Granard, Co Longford, on May 14, 2019.



Michael, who was a member of a large and popular family, was born and lived his childhood and youth at Ballykeeffe Castle. His death took place in Tullamore Hospital and his obsequies took place at Granard, Co Longford.



Sympathy goes to his wife Bridie, sons Johnny, Mick and David, daughters Peggy, Eileen and Regina, son in law and daughter in law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brother John and sisters Rita and Eileen.