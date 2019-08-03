Jim Byrne had a keen interest in sport and in all things nature

The death has occurred of Jim Byrne, Kiltown, at Cork University Hospital, on Saturday, July 20.

The news of his sudden death has come as a great shock as he had been ill for only a short period. A quiet and reserved man he had a keen interest in sport and in all things nature. His garden was his castle and he took great pride and care in the surrounds of that environment.



Several of his former working colleagues from Kilkenny Engineering Products and Comerama Textile Mills attended the obsequies. He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by his neighbour Fr. Ian Doyle assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. Jim will be sadly missed by his brother Michael ; sisters Maura, Margaret, Nell and Betty ; uncle John ; sister-in-law Ann ; brother-in-law Danny ; nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.