Helen Duffy never forgot her Kilkenny roots

The death has occurred of Helen Duffy (née Walker) late of Enfield, UK and formerly Aughamuckey.

Like so many of her generation she emigrated to England in her early years. She never forgot her roots and always kept in touch with home. Forever active in life she took a keen interest in creativity especially restoration work.

The kitchen is the heart of every house and so it was with Helen who was a talented cook. The virtues of loving and kindness shone brightly throughout her life.



In keeping with her wishes she was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P. P. Castlecomer.

Predeceased by her son Daniel and daughter Kayleigh. Helen is survived by her loving husband Leonard ; son Rory ; daughters Kerrie and Jodie ; sister Kay ; grandchild Olivia ; niece, nephew, other relatives and friends home and away.