Frank Mulligan, one of the last World War 2 bombers, has died in Kilkenny

The death has been announced of Kilkenny resident Frank Mulligan who was one of the last surviving World War II Lancaster bombers.

In his 98th year, Frank passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Earlier this year Frank told the Kilkenny People about his time in the skies over Europe as a young man in the quest for peace.

Francis ‘Frank’ Mulligan enlisted in the Royal Air Force (RAF) at the age of 19. Opting to join the airforce due to his previous radio operator experience.



The future Flight Sergeant served from 1941 to ‘45 and completed a tour of operations with 625 Squadron.

Serving in Lancaster CF-E2 ‘Easy’, Frank’s squadron operated out of his home county of Lincolnshire and was tasked with bombing Germany 32 times.

After the war Frank, who is Irish by descent, met his future wife while visiting Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. The couple wed and decided to move to London. However, their love for Enniskerry brought them back and that is where they chose to raise their four children.

Frank worked in firms such as Aer Lingus, Thomas Cook and LEP Travel before establishing his own travel companies.

It was only 13 years ago that Frank, now a grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of six, retired to Kilkenny.





Frank, of Village Court, Patrick Street, Kilkenny and formerly of "Broom Cottage", Rocky Valley Drive, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, at St Luke's Hospital

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Molly and is survived by his children Martin, Cecilia and Bill; sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Jill and Geraldine, grandchildren Rachael, Rebecca, Emma, Ciara, Andrea, Sarah, Richard, Daniel and Liam, great-granchildren Madden, Arthur, Chloe, Anna, Niamh and Johnny, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Sunday (17th Nov.) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mochonog's Church, Kilmacanogue. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's, Kilkenny.