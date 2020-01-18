Julia Hennessy was a very popular lady

The death has occurred of Julia Hennessy, Tullaroan. She was a member of Tullaroan Parish Community and was a very popular lady, both in her own parish, and in the Ballycallan parish where some of her relatives reside.



Her requiem mass took place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Julia is predeceased by her late husband Billy.



Our sympathy is expressed to her daughters Kay Whelan, May Hoyne, Nora Hayes, Helen Bambrick and Sheila Andrews, son Eddie, sisters Mary, Ellen and Kathleen, brother John, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in the peace of the risen Lord.