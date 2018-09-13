New Dacia Duster equipped to drive on to further success

The second generation of Ireland’s most affordable SUV, the Dacia Duster, became available this week with an entry price of €17,390.

The latest Duster, which has an entirely new exterior styling, is available in three trim levels - Essential, Comfort and top of the range Prestige.

The top end Prestige version is available from €21,290 and comes with new 17” Diamond cut alloy wheels, multi view camera, blind spot warning, climate control and keyless entry.

The Duster comes with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine at launch - the SCe 115 and the Blue dCi 115 which both use a manual gearbox.

The Blue dCi 115 will be available with 4x4 transmission from early in the new year.

Dacia’s ethos is to keep things simple and no-nonsense, so the line-up is no different.

Core features across the range include LED daytime running lights, height-adjustable front headrests and seat belts, ECO mode and Stop and Start, gearshift indicator, engine immobiliser, automatic door lock, ABS and Emergency Brake Assist, ESC/ASR (Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control), new full-length curtain airbags and ISOFIX points in the rear.

Essential trim adds 16” ‘Fidji’ steel wheels, body coloured front and rear bumpers, heat adjustable driver’s seat, DAB radio with steering-column mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

Comfort trim, available from €19,790, adds new 16” ‘Cyclade’ alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, front-seat armrest, leather steering wheel, graphite cloth upholstery, rear parking camera and sensors, electric front and rear windows, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, MediaNav 7” touchscreen multimedia system (Satellite navigation, USB and AUX connection points) and a 7-function on-board computer, all as standard.

Big seller

Since its launch in 2012 over 10,000 Dusters have been sold in Ireland.

Building on the success of the first generation, the all-new Duster has been improved and refined in almost every area, but remains as versatile as ever.

Duster’s ability to stray off the beaten track is expressed by the latest version’s updated design.

In keeping with the model’s DNA, new Duster combines robust, muscular styling with a truly assertive personality.

A totally revised interior features new technologies never before seen on the Dacia range.

The model boasts a new lighting signature, including LED daytime running lights divided into three sections and Dacia’s rear lighting signature – four red stacked squares – has been

adapted for all new Duster.

The newly designed bonnet features sculpted crease lines that give the Duster an even more rugged appearance.

A larger, mass-coloured, scratch-resistant front skid plate reinforces Duster’s adventurer credentials. A higher belt line adds to the impression of robustness and protection while the windscreen has been brought forward 100mm and is more steeply raked, which makes the cabin appear more spacious.

Interior

The dashboard and interior have been totally revised for enhanced comfort and quality.

The centre console accommodates a higher-positioned (+74 mm) driver-focused MediaNav multimedia touchscreen display for clear, easy access, with one of the market’s shortest viewing distances.

The seats have been completely redesigned with denser foam for improved comfort and support.

The front seat cushions are 20mm longer and the driver’s seat comes with an armrest, lumbar adjustment and a new height-adjustment system which travels through 60mm (compared with 40 mm previously).

Cabin noise has been halved by increasing the percentage of sound-absorbing surfaces in the cabin and engine compartment from 20 to 50%, reducing noise thanks to improved sealants and plugs and using 0.35mm-thicker glass for the front windows.

The car is now fitted with larger-diameter 165 mm bicone speakers for enhanced audio quality.

Storage capacity in the cabin has been increased by 20% to a total of 28.6 litres. The latest Duster has the same boot capacity as its predecessor - 445 litres for the 2WD version and 376 litres for the 4WD version.

The Duster also comes with new electric power steering that reduces the effort required to turn the wheel by 35%, which is particularly useful when parking.

Climate control

Climate control is now available for the first time and the improved layout of the cabin features three rotary controls for this matching the three air vents located at the top of the dashboard.

The new Duster is also available with Blind Spot Warning. Four ultrasound sensors located on either side of the vehicle both front and rear detect any other vehicles, including motorcycles and trucks, coming from the rear or the side.

A warning light flashes in the door mirror housing if any danger is detected and the new car is now safer thanks to its reinforced vehicle frame, new seat frames, curtain airbags and automatic headlight activation – all features never previously seen in the Dacia range.

The new Duster carries over the same off-roading credentials that helped to make the previous model such a success.