Register Your Business
Please fill out the form below to register your business for a free listing on our Business Directory on kilkennypeople.ie.
Boost your business using our great range of print and online advertising deals in The Kilkenny People and on kilkennypeople.ie. To find out more, contact us today at advertising@kilkennypeople.ie or 056 7791000.
See our Directory
Why list your business with our Directory?
- As Kilkenny opens for business, you can show customers your current service status
- Display contact information such as Logo, Location, Telephone & Info to your customers
- Detailed description of your business
- Free of charge
- Reaching Kildare and surrounding areas
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on