Search

15 Jun 2022

Stunning North Kilkenny climb features in today's Rás Tailteann

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Dean Harvey of Team Ireland and Dean Watson of the Embark Bikestrong team lead the chasing bunch on the descent of Deenside, North Kilkenny. Pic : Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Jun 2022 6:21 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

North Kilkenny, and the tricky climb from Castlecomer to Ballyragget, featured on the first day of the Ras Tailteann, today.

Making a welcome return for the first time since 2019, one of the international cycling stage race's first key stages came through Co Kilkenny.

The 67th edition of the race take place between June 15th-19th and will travel clockwise around  Ireland with stage finishes in Horse and Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan, before starting  the final stage in Kinnegad to the finishing circuit in seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth. Riders will  cover 756km with 8 categorised climbs which will act as a platform for attacking riders to battle it out  for the coveted Rás yellow jersey. 

The protagonists and animators of daily stage finishes, in particular the sprinters that compete for and  chase this classification in An Rás, often become household names on the world stage. Just think of Ireland's own Sam Bennett, John Degenkolb or Mark Cavendish who have all gone on to dominate as sprinters on  the world stage. Winning the same classifications in the most famous of them all, Le Tour de France.

Today's  stage kicked off from Tallaght Stadium this morning and made its way through Wicklow, Kildare and Laois before reaching Kilkenny. Cyclists went through Castlecomer then towards Ballyragget, and on to Freshford and Urlingford.

Well known to local cyclists, the route from Castlecomer to Ballyragget is a steep climb, and the Rás participants will be competing for KOH (climbing) points.

Leader of Ras Tailteann after day one is Ulster Racing's Matthew Teggart (pictured below).

Rás Tailteann Stage 1 Race leader Matthew Teggart of Cycling Ulster
Pic : Lorraine O'Sullivan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media