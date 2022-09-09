Féile Ras na mBan in Kilkenny City this weekend

Irish and international cyclists have been taking part in Ras na mBan on the roads of Kilkenny this week - now it's your turn to have some cycling fun!
There's a packed schedule for Féile Ras na mBan which is taking place in Kilkenny City this weekend. From learning how to cycle to showing your pedal power, and of course watching the excitement of the final Ras stages!
Check out all the details below!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.