Pictures: A great day at Johnswell Road Hurling

Niall Houston, Daire Nolan and Hugh O’Brien go on a solo run while enjoying the road hurling in Johnswell. The popular event drew a great crowd at the weekend.
Click 'NEXT' for lots more photographs!
All pictures: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.