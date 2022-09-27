Kilkenny Storm's Hallie Cummins (15) earns dream call-up to national ice hockey team

Hallie Cummins
Kilkenny Storm's Hallie Cummins has been selected for the ladies national ice hockey team that will travel to Kuwait soon to compete in the IIHF Development Cup.
At the age of only 15 years old, Hallie is the youngest player on the team.
The Development Cup has been established to provide an international tournament for non-competing IIHF countries.
The following six countries will take part: Kuwait, U.A.E., Luxembourg, Colombia, Andorra and Ireland.
This is a huge achievement for Hallie, who tried out for the national team in Belfast earlier this month.
It has become increasingly important for these countries, and their players, to be able to play competitive games in order to further their development.
The competition is set to run from November 6 - 11.
