Flawless round by Kilkenny's Jack Ryan sees Ireland into Nations Cup final

A very strong performance on Thursday in Spain from Michael Blake’s Irish Show Jumping team of Andrew Bourns, Trevor Breen, Jack Ryan and Mark McAuley, saw them qualify in style for Sunday’s Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona.

Ireland earned their place in this week’s final in Barcelona following impressive results in the FEI Nations Cup series across Europe this season, not least at the Dublin Horse Show in August where they lifted the Aga Khan trophy for the first time in seven years.

Fourteen teams from around the globe started today’s qualifier at the Real Club de Polo, and at the finish, some hotly-fancied teams found themselves missing the cut for the final decider.

Galway’s Andrew Bourns was first to go for Ireland with The Irish Sport Horse Sea Topblue, who was bred in Co Clare by James and John Meade. A solid round saw them finish with four faults – their only penalties coming at the very first fence. Tipperary’s Trevor Breen then delivered Ireland’s first clear with the Heather Black-owned Highland President, to leave Ireland in a strong position at the halfway stage of the competition.

Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan was third to go for Michael Blake’s team with The Irish Sport Horse BBS McGregor, owned and bred by Marguerite Ryan. Another flawless clear all but guaranteed Ireland’s place in the final, with Mark McAuley and Jasco VD Bisschop’s eight faults proving the discard score as last to jump.

Ireland will be joined in Sunday’s final by France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland and Britain, with all teams starting the final on a zero score. Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final meanwhile will be contested by Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Argentina and Brazil.

Sunday’s Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona starts at 2pm Irish time.