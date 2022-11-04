Homecoming for incredible Hewick in Kilkenny later today

Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has guided horse Hewick to unbelievable heights! PIC: Sportsfile
Hewick comes to the Kilkenny Greyhound Track later today (Friday) and he will be joined by Irish Greyhound Derby Winner Born Warrior along with him.
As this is a race night, you can watch the races and meet Hewick.
And no, Hewick is not going to be running.
On his arrival back to Ireland from the States, Hanlon brought US Grand National hero Hewick into a Bagenalstown pub!
Gates open 7:00pm / First Race off 7:30 (Greyhounds)
