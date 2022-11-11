Free admission at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium tonight

Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium will be celebrating 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' tonight which is a night for the greyhound racing community to come together and remember past friends of Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium.
The event will be free admission with 1st race underway at 7.30pm.
As part of the Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile, visitors will remember friends, family members and those in the greyhound community who have passed away over the past year.
There will also be a memorial list in each the race cards with the names of those lost and a minutes silence will be held in each location in their memory.
