Get ready for the third annual “Run Conahy”

The third annual “Run Conahy” will take place this year on the 23rd of September at 12p.m.

Like other years, it promises to be another great day out and a perfect opportunity to get the parish active! Full details of the race can be found on the Facebook page ‘Run Conahy’ and at https://www.njuko.net/run-conahy-2018 . You can also register on the day from 10:30 a.m.

Timed and chipped, this is a route that takes in beautiful scenery along the route and aims to challenge.

All proceeds go towards Conahy N.S. There are Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place male & female in both races and goodie bags for 10k entries. All 10k entries will receive a medal while there will be medals for all taking part in the 5K run too.

Give yourself a goal and get ready for Run Conahy 2018! You can run, jog or walk and enjoy a great spread in the community hall afterwards!