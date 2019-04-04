Kilkenny Duathlon is nearly sold out - get on your bike and sign up now!

The clock is ticking and places are almost gone - make sure you don't miss out on the action when Kilkenny Triathlon Club host their VGraph Duathlon this weekend!

The last remaining spots are available for the club's popular Duathlon, which will be held on Sunday. The picturesque Kilkenny Castle is the venue for the event, which starts at 11am.

Participants will take on 5km cycle, followed by a 20km cycle, before finishing with a 3km run. All who enter will receive a KTC visor.

Register for the event at sportstiming.ie