Leinster Ladies Hockey League Division 12; Kilkenny Seconds 6 Loreto Sevenths 1

The Kilkenny Seconds edged their way closer to regaining their top of the table position with a 6-1 win at home to Loreto on Sunday.

The opening score of the game came early in the first quarter when a Loreto hit out was intercepted by centre midfielder Nessa Farrell, who carried the ball into the circle and sent a rasper of a shot to the back of the Loreto net.

Loreto were reluctant to let Kilkenny get the upper hand, their physicality and hard hits were central to their attack breaking through the Kilkenny midfield line on a number of occasions. However excellent communication from the backline of Parr, O’Connor, Daly and Byrne saw the ball guided continuously out of the danger zone.

Captain Louise Kenny linked up superbly with Kate Blanchfield which saw Kilkenny awarded the first short of the game. The Loreto backs showed no fear stopping a direct hit by Farrell on the line with their foot resulting in another Kilkenny short.

A switch to Blanchfield on this occassion saw the ball rocket to the net.

The second half started well for Kilkenny. Ruth Ferris latched on to a fantastic pass by Fischer and guided the ball effortless into the back of the Loreto goal.

Loreto continued to press on and their long hit outs continued to pose a severe threat on the Kilkenny defence. A mistake in the circle saw Loreto awarded a short corner. Their efforts were denied, but hesitation by Kilkenny saw Loreto awarded a second short.

This time there was nothing McCurdy could do as the ball rocketed into the back of the goal.

The third quarter saw a frenzy of shots by Kilkenny. Loreto’s fearless blanket defence denied Kilkenny time and time again until eventually Farrell managed to break through with a direct shot from the top of the D. This was shortly followed by some fantastic stickwork by Ferris that saw her get her second goal of the day.

The final goal of the game came from Blanchfield who rounded several Loreto players and pushed the ball on the reverse over the line.

Kilkenny were unfortunate not to press on further with fantastic runs on goal coming from Hannah Lodge and Julia Patterson. Loreto just seemed relentless in their approach and flooded their goal mouth with an army of players.

Kilkenny now look forward to next week’s home match against Dublin North who are sitting comfortably in third place on the league table.

Kilkenny Seconds: Doireann McCurdy, Aoibheann O’Connor, Ellen Daly, Andrea Parr, Eva O’Donnell, Maggie Byrne, Kate Blanchfield (2), Ciara Fischer, Louise Kenny, Nessa Farrell (2), Hannah Lodge, Julia Patterson, Ruth Ferris(2), Avril Simpson.