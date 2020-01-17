Golf Notes

The annual meeting of the joint clubs in Kilkenny was held in the clubhouse before an attendance of 119 members.

Following the completion of the order of business, the two motions before the meeting were discussed.

Motion one, proposed by the Captain, Anthony Cleere, seconded by Bride McGarry recommended that the new intermediate members be permitted a greater say than previously, allowing them to participate in the future running of the club and thus improving the retention opportunities of the younger generation.

Motion two was proposed by the treasurer, Morgan Doyle and seconded by Annette Stapleton.

Following a comprehensive presentation of the finances it was proposed to increase the various categories of subscription by 2.5 % (rounded) for the coming year 2020.

Following discussion, both motions were carried by a substantial majority.

As there were only seven nominee for seven places on the Management Committee, there was no need for an election. All nominees were elected.

Officers and committee for 2020 - Captain, Anthony Cleere; Lady Captain, Bridie McGarry; men’s vice-Captain, Paul Colfer; ladies vice-Captain, Ber Crowdle; secretary, Morgan Doyle; treasurer, Annette Stapleton.

Management Committee - Frank Dalton (jnr), Paul McCabe, Cathal McDonald, Philip O’Neill, Barbara Teehan, James Walsh, Pat Walshe.

LOST: A Ping Zing 2 sand wedge was lost in the club three weeks ago, possibly left around the 12th green.

If anyone found same could they return it. Members might check their bag, the boot of the car or locker to see if the club is around.

If found please hand it in to the bar or Pro Shop.

LOCKERS: There are a substantial number of keys missing from the lockers in the gents locker room.

Members are reminded that the lockers are only for use for the duration of their game and must be emptied after golf/shower. The key should be left in the lock for the next person who wishes to avail of the facility.

Any member who may have a key should place it in the relevant lock immediately.

COURSE NEWS: The course will be closed for a week's rest, commencing today (January 15) until Tuesday, January 21.. The course will re-open on Wednesday, January 22.

The bar facilities will be open as normal, but there will be no catering or food available during the week of the closure.

During the closure it is hoped that work on the reduction in size of the bunker at the 10th hole can be completed.

It is also hoped that work on providing a pathway for buggies on the left hand side of the second hole can commence.

The senior ladies and senior gents annual meetings will go ahead on Thursday, January 16 as planned.

The ladies meeting commences at12 noon.

The gents meeting commences with tea/coffee and biscuits at 3.45pm with the meeting beginning at 4pm.

SECURITY: Members are reminded when using the practice ground to ensure they leave the barrel in place at the walk in entrance as there are some stray horses around the area. T

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, January 11/12, 13 hole single Stableford, 1 Cormac Hickey (5/4) 29 (b3); 2 Oliver Carter (8/6) 29 (b7); 3 Joseph O’Shea (12/9) 29 (b9); gross, Anthony Cleere (3/2) 27 gross pts; 4 John Hayes (14/10) 29; 5 Joe O’Neill (14/10) 28 (b3).

Category 1 (15-19) Mick O’Flynn (17/12) 28 (b7); Category 2 (20+) Darren Bourke (20/14) 22.

Two's Club - 4th Anthony Cleere; 6th Anthony Cleere, Dave McMahon, John Lawlor; 10th Joe Greene.

Each 'Two' receives €43 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday gents Crosscard three person scramble, 1 Rob Kearney (7), Pat Walsh (9), Ronan Morrissey (22) minus 7.8; 2 Eamonn Brennan (6), Pat Hickey (10), Gabriel Maher (20) minus 7.6; 3 John Burke (9), Liam Cody (10), Billy Burke (15) minus 6.4; 4 Padraig O'Keeffe (11), Pat McEvoy (14), Dick Cogan (28) minus 6.3; 5 Tommy Buckley (6), John Marnell (7), Ger Crowdle (25) minus 5.8.

League table, round 10, 1 Noel Maher 115; 2 Pat Hickey 113; 3 Ben McGarry 112; 4 Ronan Morrissey 108; 5 Pat Walsh 107; 6 Aidan Brennan, Brian Cullen, Rob O'Shea 104; 9 Philip O'Neill 101; 10 Pat Collins 98.

Senior gents January 9, 12 hole Stableford, 1 Paul Colfer, Richard Butler, Roger Ryan, Sean Breathnach 58; 2 John Bracken, John Peters, Oliver Duggan (53+4) 57; 3 Gerry Leahy, Michael McCarthy, Gerry Bowe, Nicky Lawlor 56; 4 Matt Ruth, Tom Brett, Pat O'Briain, Jimmy Rhatigan 55 (b3); 5 Michael Grant, Geoff Meagher, Richie McEvoy, Joe O'Driscoll 55; 6 Frank Byrne, Gabriel Maher, Reay Brandon, Mick Crotty 54 (b3); 7 Michael Hayes, Phillip O'Neill, Richie Phelan, Liam Barry 54.

Seventy-five players took part.

New member Paul Colfer (vice-Captain KGC) was given a warm welcome and it was ‘welcome back’ to the society for Pat Gray and Richie Phelan.

On Thursday the seniors won’t have an outing because the course will be closed. However, the seniors AGM will still be held at 4pm.

The next competition will be on Thursday, January 23. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs (€10) for 2020 are now due.

Next month’s diary - Thursday, February 6, senior Captain Brian Keane’s drive-in.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, January 7, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Phyl Doyle (14) 27pts; 2 Bridget Norwood (22) 26pts (b7); gross, Mary Norton (11) 18pts; 3 Colette Hickey (39) 25pts; 4 Barbara Teehan (21) 23pts (b7); 5 Paula Bradbury (20) 23pts (b7).

Eight hole Stableford - 1 Mary Ruth (37) 15pts; 2 Kitty Nolan (30) 10pts.

Senior ladies Thursday, January 9, 1 Bridget Norwood, Hilda Richardson, Mary Lawlor 31; 2 Ann M. Murphy, Peggy Murray, Mary Shields 28; 3 Breda Kavanagh, Anne B. Murphy, Mary Feighery 27.

As the course is closed next week (Thursday 16th) the next outing will be held on Thursday, January 23.

Check-in before 9.20am for a 9.30am tee off.

ANNUAL MEETING: Despite the fact that there is no golf on Thursday (January 16) the annual meeting of the Senior Ladies Society will be held in the clubhouse at 12noon.

BRIDGE: Monday, January 6, 13 Table Mitchell, 1 Sheila Brennan andCatherine King; 2 Elizabeth Tobin and Pat Walsh; 3 Dick Cogan and Joan Cashin; 4 Paddy Smee and Breda Kavanagh; 5 Ann Lee and Gene O'Brien.

SNOOKER: It was well done to all concerned for completing all outstanding singles matches in the snooker tournament.

There is only one second round match outstanding to complete the quarter-finals draw.

The entry sheet for the doubles championship will be displayed, from today (Wednesday). The draw will be held in two weeks time.

The club encouraged as many players as possible to support the competition.

It is intended to have both championships completed by early March in time for the first golf presentation.

Entry for the doubles is €12 per pair. Doubles and singles entries can be left in to the bar in an envelope.

DIARY: Wednesday, January 15 to Tuesday, January 21 the golf course will be closed.

It will be closed for seven days to allow the course to recover after a heavy playing schedule following the extremely busy holiday period.

Wednesday, January 22, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

MOUNT JULIET

The captains were out in force for the drive-in of 2020 at Mount Juliet GC on Saturday.

Captains Ger Dowling and Annette Hogan drove into office and were joined by this year’s Junior Captain Cian Kavanagh, who also had his inaugural drive-in.

On a day which heralded the arrival of Storm Brendan, which duly arrived with full force on Monday, there was a big entry of players for the 9-hole competitions.

The weather did not affect the standard of scoring produced by the winners of both competitions. Best score of the day went to the partnership of Denis Walsh and Jamie McHardy, who returned a better ball score of 27 points over the last nine holes.

The winners of the first nine holes were Ryan O’Dwyer and Sean Brett with a score of 24 points. A reception was held afterwards where the captains were presented with their blazers by past captains Freda Mullen and Kevin McCartan. It was followed by a social afternoon in the clubhouse and ended with a dinner in the restaurant hosted by the captains and officers of the club.

SANTA: The other competition that took place during the last days of the 2019 season was the Santa Claus 18-holes singles stableford played over the last days of December and the first days of the New Year.

Again some fine scoring was recorded in this competition with 44 points the target to achieve in order to secure a prize. Four players from various clubs achieved the target with the last prize going to 43 points.

RESULTS:

Results, captains’ drive-in nine-hole better ball stableford fourball: First nine - 1 Ryan O’Dwyer (2) & Sean Brett (6), 24pts; 2 Colin Codd (11) & Liam Naddy (11), 22pts; 3 John Reynolds & John O’Dwyer (7), 22pts. Second nine - 1 Denis Walsh (16) & Jamie McHardy (18), 27pts; 2 Niall O’Riordan (7) & Tony Gibbons (20), 20pts; 3 Shane Roche & Thomas Hennessy (11), 19pts.

Results, Santa Claus 18-holes singles stableford 2019/2020: 1 Thomas O’Leary (7, Enniscorthy GC), 44pts; 2 Karl Gallagher (13, Naas GC), 44pts; 3 John Maher (12, Callan GC), 44pts; 4 Tony Lynch (14, Hollystown GC), 44pts; 5 Alan Lawlor (10, Wexford GC), 43pts.