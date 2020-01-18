The 4-Wall juveniles produce ace stuff as champions emerge

Last weekend the Kilkenny 4-Wall juvenile championships were completed with the remaining sets of matches completed at venues around the county.

On Friday night there were wins for Eimear Barron (Windgap) in girls under-15 singles, Andrew Brennan (Talbot’s Inch) in boys under-12 singles and Niamh Drennan (Galmoy) in girls under-12 singles.

On Sunday morning the boys under-12 doubles championship was won by Windgap who defeated Kells in the final.

In the boys under-13 decider Kells got the better of Kilfane to clinch the title.

In the boys under-16 doubles championship final, Galmoy saw off the challenge of Kells, and in girls under-13 doubles

Kilfane’s Niamh Ryan and Blathnaid Mullins came out winners of a strong group in Clogh.

With the Ladies She’s Ace weekend fast approaching - it will be held in Mayo on Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26 - the online entry system for the Irish nationals is now open.

Scheduled to be played in Mayo and Galway venues on the weekend February 14 to 16, this is the biggest tournament of the handball year and is sure to attract record numbers again in the ladies and men’s grades.

This weekend the Leinster Gael Linn competitions will be played with teams from Kilkenny, Laois and Dublin involved.

Representing Kilkenny are Cian Doherty and Katie Jordan (Kilfane) and Bobby Brennan and Kerri Maguire (Clogh).

The Leinster winners will progress to the national Gael Linn day which will be played on the first weekend of February.

Leinster fixtures

Wednesday, January 15: Clogh (8pm) GMBS Joe Mulvanney (Westmeath) v Damien Kelly (Wexford).

Coolboy (7.30pm) MS Mark Doyle (Wexford) v Padhraic Foley (Kilkenny); 8pm SMBS Stephen Hally (Kilkenny) v David Redmond (Wexford)

Crinkle (8pm) IS Gary McConnell (Meath) v William Love (Kilkenny).

Galmoy (7.30pm) GMBS Tommy Armstrong (Wexford) v Billy Higginbotham (Kildare).

Garryhill (7.30pm) under-21S, Ciaran Cooney (Kilkenny) v Adam Walsh (Wexford); 8pm IS Ciaran Neary (Kilkenny) v Paul Lambert (Wexford).

Leixlip (7.30pm) MS Billy Drennan (Kilkenny) v Eoin Leen (Dublin); 8pm under-21S, Ben Devlin (Louth) v Jack Holden (Kilkenny).

O’Loughlin’s (8pm) MS Kyle Dunne (Kilkenny) v Gearoid Phelan (Kilkenny).

Tinryland (7.30pm) SMBS Brian Bourke (Kilkenny) v Dan Kelly (Dublin;) 8pm SMBS Robert Byrne (Wexford) v Kevin Brennan (Laois).

Thursday, January 16: Monavea (8pm) IS Paul Moran (Kildare) v Brendan Burke (Kilkenny).

Saturday

Borris (5pm) JCS Steven Doheny (Kilkenny) v Willie Quaile (Wicklow); 5.30pm LJS Cora Doyle (Wexford) v Margaret Purcell (Kilkenny).

Coolboy (5pm) JCS James Love (Kilkenny) v Jim Dunlea (Dublin); 5pm JCS Cillian Lawrence (Kilkenny) v Liam Murphy (Wexford).

Coolgreaney (5pm) JCS Sean Barron (Kilkenny) v John Rogers (Wicklow).

Crinkle (5pm) LJBS Mary Ellen Phelan (Kilkenny) v Roisín Foy (Westmeath).

Garryhill (5.30pm) IS Shane Dunne (Kilkenny) v Jerome Willoughby (Wicklow).

Leixlip (5pm) under-21 S, Eoin Brennan (Kilkenny) v Daniel Farrelly (Meath).

O’Loughlin’s (5pm) JCS Cillian Hogan (Kildare) v Shay Walsh (Wicklow).

Tinryland (5pm) LJS Ellen O’Connor (Kildare) v Deirdre Purcell (Kilkenny); 5.30pm LJS Sabrina Hughes (Dublin) v Aoife Holden* (Kilkenny).



Tuesday, January 21: Ballymore (7.30pm) JCS Mark Holland (Laois) v David Broderick (Kilkenny).

Monavea (8pm) JCS Ciaran Gallogly (Kildare) v Jimmy Byrne Kilkenny).

O’Loughlin’s (8pm) SMAS Tommy Hynes (Wexford) v Ciaran McCallan (Dublin).