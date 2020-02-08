Golf Notes

KILKENNY

The joint Captains’ drive-in at Kilkenny golf club on Sunday attracted a large attendance.

Captains Anthony Cleere and Bridie McGarry drove off in spectacular fashion.

After the drive-in 144 players participated in a four person Champagne Scramble, with two scores counting.

Both Captains were accompanied by the two Presidents, Michael Grant and Carmel O’Shea in the competition, but they didn’t feature in the winners enclosure.

The drive-in was sponsored by Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger, who had just arrived back from the Seniors Tour Qualifying School in Portugal.

After the golf caterer Barry Joyce provided everyone with a hot plate.

The prize presentation was held after the meal.

Special thanks went to the Social Committee and all involved in doing the draw and organising the day.

Captains’ drive-in results, 13 hole Champagne Scramble, two scores cunting, 1 Mark Grant, Philip Crosse, Jimmy Rhatigan, Teresa Brandon 75pts; 2 Derek Shelley, Seamus O’Neill, Paula Bradbury, Mary Gorman 74pts; 3 Kieran Hoban, Frank Bradbury, Brendan McIntyre, Ronan Morrissey 71pts; 4 Paul Cleere, Ben McGarry, Ursula deLoughrey, Eleanor Moore 70pts (b7); 5 Aidan Phelan, Proinnsias O’hAilin, Dick Cogan, Stephanie Downes 70pts; 6 Ollie O’Connor, Morgan Doyle, Sandra Barrett, Marie Kennedy 69pts (b7); 7 Liam O’Hara, Stephen McCormack, Mary Corcoran, Hilda Richardson 69pts; 8 Eddie Power, Noel Maher, Ann Greany, Gen O’Brien 69pts.

CROSSCARD: Players should note that due to the Ireland versus Wales Six Nationals rugby match, the Saturday Crosscard will commence at 12 noon. The latest time to sign-in is 11.45am.

The new time slot should give players a chance to see the second half of the match, if they wish.

EURO TOUR: Club Professional Jimmy Bolger played in the Seniors Tour Qualifying School in Portugal last week.

Jimmy made a valiant effort to secure his tour card, but he missed out. Maybe he will be successful in 2021.

Jimmy finished as the leading qualifier in one of the two pre-qualifying sections which were held over 36 holes on the Silves and Pinta courses in Pestana Portugal.

The qualifiers from these two sections were then joined by the professionals who had lost their cards last year. With only five cards available, the competition was fierce.

The competition was over 72 holes over the four competitions with 81 players taking part.

Jimmy shot rounds of 78, 69, 67 and 69 to finish on 1 under par.

The leading qualifier was Michael Long, New Zealand on -14.

The fifth card was won by Carl Suneson, Spain on -8. Jimmy was actually -8 for his last three rounds and would have been well in the hunt only for his opening round of seven over 78.

SUBS: Members should have received notification, either by e-mail or post, of the annual club subs due.

Prompt payment would be appreciated. The final day for payment is Friday, February 28.

Membership may be paid by Bank Transfer, cheque, credit/debit card or cash through the office.

The club has arranged with Premium/Fairway Credit to help members who may wish to spread payments over 10 months.

Existing members who have used the facility must confirm with the office that they wish to use the system again.

For members wishing to avail of the payment scheme for the first time, they should call into the office and complete the necessary forms. The closing date for availing of this system is Friday, February 14.

INSURANCE: Following discussions with Aon Insurance, the cost for personal insurance will remain the same as previous years, which was €27. The cover commences from April 1 and runs for 12 months.

TEAM NEWS: Club Captain Anthony Cleere has announced his team managers for this year’s GUI and other competitions.

There was a team managers meeting last Wednesday and all managers received their documentation and are in the process of arranging squads.

New member interested in being considered for a panel should let the team manager or his assistant know.

Senior Cup/Barton Shield - Mark Shortall and Dermot Doyle.

Junior Cup - Luke Kelly and Aidan McDonald.

Jimmy Bruen - Leo Byrne and Alan Snype.

Pierce Purcell - Derek Shelly and Benny Cleere.

Mixed foursomes - Mags Cuddihy and Morgan Doyle.

Fred Daly - Michael Keenan.

Under-15 - Joe O’Shea and Ger Crowdle.

Junior foursomes - Rob O’Shea and Mark Grant.

Provincial Towns - John Byrne and Derek O’Gorman.

Barton Cup - Brendan Power and Paddy Crotty.

Duggan Cup - Ben McGarry and Aidan Phelan.

Fred Perry - John Burke and Liam Cody.

JB Carr - Dom Murphy and AN Other.

RESULTS: Saturday, gents Cross-card, 1 Aidan Brennan, Eamonn Brennan, Jack Walsh, Michael O'Sullivan 68; 2 Rob O'Shea, Pat Walsh, Ger Crowdle, Henk Van Der Puil 67; 3 PJ Martin, Noel Maher, Joe O'Shea, Oliver Duggan 66; 4 Brian Cullen, Jerry Rowe, Paddy Smee, Willie Murphy 65; 5 Nicholas Walsh, Morgan Doyle, Damien Casey (60+4) 64.

League Table, Round 12 - 1 Noel Maher 121; 2 Pat Walsh 120; 3 Rob O'Shea 116; 4 Aidan Brennan, Pat Hickey 115; 6 Ben McGarry 113; 7 Willie Murphy 111; 8 Brian Cullen 110; 9 Philip O'Neill 109; 10 Ronan Morrissey 108.

SENIOR GENTS: January 30, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Frank Bradbury, Bob Greany, Michael O'Reilly, Fr Pat Duggan 70; 2 Frank Byrne, Reay Brandon, Brendan McIntyre, Michael O'Neill 68; 3 Morgan Doyle, Willie Leahy, Dermot Moloney, Eamonn Everard 67; 4 Billy Burke, Kevin Donohue, Andy Hughes, Ger Power 66; 5 Mick O'Flynn, Jim Meredith, Oliver Duggan, Denis Carey 65 (b7); 6 Matt Ruth, Pat Gray, Gerry Bowe, Terry Harmer 65; 7 Noel Skehan, Des Byrne, Michael Cody, Joe O'Driscoll 64.

SLOW PLAY: Members are reminded that their place on the course is immediately behind the people in front and not in front of the people behind.

The neext competition for seniors is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check-in from 9.45am and draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs (€10) for 2020 are due.

Next month’s diary - Thursday, February 13, seniors Captain, Brian Keane’s drive-in.

ROPES: Ropes and stanchions are in place to protect the edges and surrounds of greens. Buggies and trolleys should not be brought inside the ropes.

A member in a ride on buggy was observed last week lifting the ropes and driving up to the side of green in it. Anyone who observes a player breaching the rules should report it to the office.

LADIES CLUB: A very successful and enjoyable social and information evening was hosted recently by the Lady Captain, Bridie McGarry, committee members and buddies of the Ladies into Golf to welcome all the ladies who have expressed an interest in progressing to the new category of membership at intermediate level.

Morgan Doyle, club secretary, also attended. He outlined the costs and benefits of progressing to Ladies into Golf Year 2 membership.

During the year the emphasis for those new lady members will be - a practicing and improving the learned skills achieved over the last year; b getting a handicap; c participating in club competitions and the social life of the club.

Ladies into Golf is a programme designed by the ILGU to support golf clubs in recruiting new members.

Since 2016 Kilkenny golf club has successfully participated in the Get Ladies Into Golf Programme.

For the first time since its introduction, 25 ladies from the group of 2019 participants have expressed an interest in progressing to the new Ladies into Golf Year 2 membership category.

Mary Bradshaw, who is the acting coordinator for the Ladies into Golf, will compile a directory of Buddies who will be available to assist the new members in achieving their handicap and to give them every encouragement to progress to club competitive level.

Mary will also compile a Whats App Group of intermediate members so that they can freely contact each another for golf practice and social interaction.

The Buddies will arrange to take the new members out on the course to complete three 18 hole or six nine hole cards, which are required to get an official ILGU handicap.

The new member will be set up on the club system, which will allow them to view the timesheet online and book available tee times. The club will not be running the Programme in 2020, but it hopes to start another programme in 2021.

TEE BOX: During the refurbishment of the tee box on the 4th hole, the tee box being used is the old juvenile one.

For safety reasons, stand on the path beneath the tee box while waiting to drive.

RESULTS: Tuesday, January 28, 1 Mags Cuddihy (11) 26pts; 2 Imelda Pollack (34) 26pts (b9); gross, Niamh Kelly (8) 19pts; 3 Stephanie Downes (36) 24pts.

Eight hole Stableford, 1 Catherine Hughes (33) 14pts; 2 Mary Ruth (35) 13pts (15-2).

Senior ladies, January 30, nine hole Stableford, 1 Josie Bolger, Mary Moynihan, Margaret Harmer 38; 2 Breda Comerford, Mary Gorman 35; 3 Frances Graham, Frances Gray, Breda O’Loughlin 34; 4 Ann M. Murphy, Anne Gubbins, Mary Feighery 32; 5 Catherine Keane, Kathleen Price, Eileen Byrne 32

Ladies should note the next outing on Thursday is a nine hole competition. Check in before 9.20 for a 9.30am tee-off.

BRIDGE: January 27, 13 Table Mitchell, 1 Joan O'Sullivan and Marcella O'Regan; 2 Catherine Barrett and Mary Gorman; 3 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 4 Cecily Costello and Patricia O’Sullivan; 5 Paddy Smee and Breda Kavanagh.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 11.30 to 11.54am guest/member, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.22pm senior gents, 1.30 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.02 to 12.18pm guest/member, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 9.06 to 9.54am ladies and gents competition, 10.30am to 12.30pm gents Saturday Crosscard, 12.30 to 12.46pm ladies Saturday Crosscard; Sunday, 8.02am to 2.26pm ladies and gents competition, 2.34 to 2.42pm ladies eight hole competition; Monday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 10.58am to 12.50pm gents competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Tuesday, 7.30 to 8.42am members time, 8.50 to 10.02am ladies 13 holes, 10.10 to 10.34am ladies 13 and eight hole draw, 10.42 to 10.58am Ladies Into Golf, 12.18 to 1.30pm ladies 13 holes, 1.38 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and eight hole draw; Wednesday, February 12, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time

CASTLECOMER

Eleven players scored 30 points or better over 13 holes in round eight of the team Winter League and Winter Singles competitions.

Eamonn Breen was the overall weekly winner with 34pts over 13 holes.

He birdied three holes at 1, 8 and 15, parred four more, bogied 5 more and finished on 18 with a solid double bogie seven for a great point.

A former captain’s prize winner, Breen maintained his composure and won by two shots from the in-form Kieran Bergin on 32pts and John Holohan on 31pts.

Eight players finished on 30pts, among them 1970 captain’s prize winner Pat Kelly.

Results: 1 Eamonn Breen (16), 34pts; 2 Kieran Bergin (17), 32pts; gross Michael Dermody (6), 25pts (b7); 3 John Holohan (15), 31pts.

Leading scorers, team by team, were: Team A Eamonn Breen, 34pts; Team B Murty Coonan, Michael Doheny and Shan Butler, 28pts; Team C Ronan Ryan, 29pts; Team D Michael Dermody, 30pts; Team E Tom Casey, 29pts; Team F Pat Kelly, 30pts; Team G Fergal O’Neill, 30pts; Team H Brian Dermody, 29pts; Team I Paul Rice, 30pts.

LADIES: The final round of the ladies nine-hole winter league must be completed by February 16.

Results, ladies lamb competition: 1 Freida Campion, 2 Jo Costigan.

Names for the spring league must be posted in the locker room.