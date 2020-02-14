Golf Notes

KILKENNY

The bad weather again caused disruption for golfers at the weekend.

Sunday and Monday’s card was abandoned because of the high winds, sleet and snow and the overnight frost on Monday led to the closure of the course for the third day running.

The only winners were the 39 who played in the Saturday’s crosscard and the 29 members who opted to play in the weekend competition.

While the weather today (Wednesday) and on Thursday looks more promising, the weekend is looking dodgy with more high winds and moderate rainfall forecaast.

For course updates look up the ClubNet app. and the members update notices.

SUBS: Members are reminded that annual subscriptions are due for payment. There are only two weeks left before the cutoff date of February 29.

Thanks went to all those who have already paid their membership.

INSURANCE: Following discussions with Aon Insurance, the cost for personal insurance will remain the same as previous years, which was €27.

The cover commences from April 1 and runs for 12 months.

Further details available from the office. All members should consider taking out personal cover.

RESULTS: Saturday’s gents 14 hole singles Stableford, 1 John Byrne (8/6) 31; 2 Brendan Cleere (11/9) 30; 3 Kevin Cleere (9/7) 29 (b7); gross, Derek O’Gorman (3/2) 27; 4 Kieran Hoban (9/7) 29.

Two's Club - 17th Norman Williams. Each 'Two' receives €56 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday’s gents Crosscard, three person scramble, 1 Tony Butler, Mick O'Flynn, Murt Farragher 9.5 under par; 2 Joe O'Neill, Jerry Rowe, PJ O'Reilly 8.1 under; 3 Larry Gittens, Morgan Doyle, Martin Duggan 6.9 under; 4 Michael O'Sullivan, Joe Greene, Michael Hayes 6.5 under; 5 Aidan Brennan, Henk Van Der Puil, John Clarke 6.4 under

The winners produced an incredible round in very testing conditions.

Having been two over par after three holes, they played their final 10 holes in seven under par.

Their combined handicap of 45 enabled them to deduct a further 4.5 shots, resulting in their 9.5 under par total.

League Table, round 13, 1 Noel Maher 121; 2 Pat Walsh 120; 3 Aidan Brennan, Rob O'Shea 117; 5 Pat Hickey 116; 6 Ben McGarry 113; 7 Willie Murphy 112; 8 Brian Cullen 111; 9 Philip O'Neill 110; 10 Ronan Morrissey 109; 11 Larry Gittens 108; 12 Joe O'Neill 106; 13 Tony Butler 105; 14 Jerry Rowe 105; 15 Michael O'Sullivan 104.

The final round of the League will be played on Saturday, February 29.

There will be 10 prizes on offer, so there is still time for the chasing pack to move into contention.

Senior gents, February 6, 13 hole Stableford, 1 PJ O'Reilly, Matt Ruth, Dermot Moloney, Paddy Hally 65; 2 Michael Daly, Pat Gray, Peter Dabinett, Martin Treacy 61; 3 Michael Hayes, Philip O'Neill, Eugene Orr, Paddy Witherow 60 (b3); 4 Gerry Leahy, Eddie Guilfoyle, Roger Ryan, Jack Nolan 60 (b6); 5 Pat Cody, Jerry O'Dwyer, Jim Meredith, Denis Carey 60; 6 Pat Foley, Tom Moore, Martin Murphy (55+4) 59; 7 Noel Skehan, Des Byrne, Tom Keating, Eamonn Everard 56.

New member, PJ O’Reilly, was welcomed into the Society. He proceeded to captain the winning team on his debut.

The next competition is on Thursday. It is the seniors Captain Brian Keane’s drive-in (10.20am).

Check in is from 9.30am. Play commences 10.30am.

Members subs of €10 for 2020 are due.

LADIES CLUB: A meeting of all Ladies Club team managers is scheduled for next Monday in the golf club (6.45pm).

As the ILGU Midland District draws have been published, managers can start putting their panels together.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Round Robin has been made and is posted on the Ladies Notice board.

This involves matchplay to collect points, which will be allocated to the players team. Teams are also published. This sheet will be updated on a weekly basis by the Competition Secretary.

Rules of the competition are also in place.

SCHOLARSHIP: Jan Browne has secured a golf scholarship to the US.

Commencing in September, Jan, currently a Leaving Cert student at the Loreto secondary school, Kilkenny, will head off to pursue her golf dream at South Dakota State Womens Golf and study at the SDSU.

RESULTS: February 4, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Annette Whelan (27) 24 pts; 2 Breda Comerford (31) 23pts (b9); gross, Mags Cuddihy (9) 12pts; 3 Mary Prendergast (27) 23pts; 4 Mary Ruth (37), (24-3) 21pts (b9); 5 Marcella O’Regan (30) 21pts (b9).

Eight hole Stableford, 1 Mary Ryan (27) 11pts (b4); 2 Adrienne Walsh (26) 11pts (b4).

Senior ladies February 6, 9 hole competition, 1 Nuala Crotty, Greta Nicholson, Frances Gray 34; 2 Adrienne Walsh Breda Comerford, Mary O’Connell 33; 3 Breda Kavanagh, Ann Kelly, Gene O’Brien 33; 4 Bridget Norwood, Mary Moynihan, Mary O’Connell 31; 5 Jane Duggan, Teresa Brandon, Mary Shields 32.

Thirty ladies played.

Ladies should note that the next outing is a nine hole competition on Thursday. The tee off will be from the fifth.

Check in before 9.20am for a 9.30am tee-off.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: On Wednesday, February 26, a Safeguarding 1 course will be held in Kilkenny golf club.

This course is facilitated by a tutor from the Confederation of Golf Ireland.

The course runs from 6.30 to 9.30pm and is aimed at any members/volunteers who regularly helps out, in any manner, with the junior/juvenile members.

The course is limited to 18 people. Already seven places are booked.

Anyone interested in attending should contact either Sean Boland in the office (056 7765400) or Ber Crowdle (087-2797349).

Kilkenny golf club’s Safeguarding Policy has been uploaded to the club’s website. A hard copy is also available from the office.

COACHING: Reay Brandon has been appointed organiser of the Saturday coaching sessions for the junior/juveniles.

With just 12 sessions to be held, from June to August, he is looking for volunteers, for one hour, each Saturday morning.

With decent support it is hoped that each member will be required to cover just three sessions during the summer.

A strong and vibrant Junior Club is the future of Kilkenny golf club. Any help would be much appreciated.

Anyone interested should contact Reay (086 257 9010) or e-mail reaybrandon@gmail.com

BRIDGE: Results February 3, 13 Table Mitchell, 1 Toni Hayes and Terry Harmer; 2 Dick Cogan and Catherine King; 3 Brendan McIntyre and John King; 4 Josephine Evistan and Imelda Pollock; 5 Edith Ogilvie and Ann Kelly.

SNOOKER: The snooker singles for the Patrick Wall Trophy is down to the last five players. Three former winners are still in the running, PJ Martin, Andy Melay and Martin Hanrick and two dark horses in Derek Kinehan and Kieran Hoban.

There are no easy matches remaining.

A number of games have been played in the doubles event. Those who have not played yet are asked to play their games before the weekend.

Players who have not paid their entry fee in both competitions should do so no.

DIARY:Today (Wednesday) 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 1.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.22pm senior Captain Brian Keane’s drive-in, 1.30 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 9.06 to 9.54am ladies and gents competition, 10.34 to 10.42am guest/member, 11.30am to 1.22pm gents Saturday Crosscard, 1.30 to 1.46pm ladies Saturday Crosscard; Sunday, 7.54am to 2.42pm ladies and gents competition, 2.50 to 2.58pm ladies eight hole competitrion; Monday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 10.58am to 12.50pm gents 13 hole competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Tuesday, 7.30 to 8.42am members time, 8.50 to 9.46am ladies 13 holes, 9.54 to 10.18am ladies 13 and eight hole draw, 10.26 to 10.42am Ladies Into Golf, 12.18 to 1.30pm ladies 13 holes, 1.38 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and eight hole draw; Wednesday, February 19, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

CASTLECOMER

Captains Sean Scanlan and Eileen Healy will hold their drive-in at Castlecomer GC on March 1.

SENIORS: Despite a delay owing to frost, it turned out to be a perfect day for golf when the seniors held their 13-hole mixed classic at Castlecomer. Thirty-six ladies and gents played.

Results: 1 Tom Mooney (15), Martin Mealy (22), John Shore (22), 60pts; 2 Pat Graham (25), Matt Pollack (27), Tony Cooper (27), 59pts; 3 Pat Morrissey (19), Ger Comerford (24), John Hardy (27), 58pts.

Seniors captain, Tony Cooper announced a prize change for the first Wednesday of March and subsequent first Wednesdays in the months after. First prize will be a clubhouse dinner for each member of the team. Second prize is a bowl of soup with a third prize of tea or coffee and a scone. The prize voucher will apply to the third Wednesday, so win on the first Wednesday and get your free meal on the third Wednesday. The usual golf ball prize arrangements for the other Wednedays in the month still apply.

BUNKERS: Thanks to the many senior volunteers who undertook great preparatory work in the bunkers. The course staff completed the job of rotivating the sand and raking it back to the standard it used to be years ago on the old nine-hole course. Members are reminded to rake all bunkers before exiting.

WINTER: Results, men’s winter 13-hole singles, February 9: 1 Tony Cooper (27), 30pts (b7); 2 John Dowling (12), 30pts (b7).

LADIES: Results, ladies lamb competition: 1 Maria Downey, 16pts; 2 Joan Brennan, 14pts.

Ladies are reminded that the spring league draw has been posted on the noticeboard.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Thirteen hole team league (round nine) and team classic. Assembly at 9.30am for 10am tee off. Saturday & Sunday: Completion of round nine of the team winter league (weather permitting); 13-hole winter stableford singles.

GOWRAN PARK

The weekly open singles competition at Gowran Park GC has a new feature for February.

Golfers can claim back their competition fees if they become a member of the club by February 29. Entry on Thursday and Friday is €20 per person.

SUBS: Subscription fees are now overdue. Accounts must be brought up to date before the drive-in on February 23.

OFFICE: The 2020 diary is now available from the golf office.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 11-hole fourball, February 8: Division One - 1 Eamonn Bolger, 29pts; 2 Michael Walsh, 26pts. Division Two - 1 Mick Fitzpatrick, 23pts (c/b); 2 Mick Dillon, 23pts.

Results, golden golfers’ 11-hole scramble, February 7: 1 Gerry Doyle (12), Jim Fisher (21), Kathleen Butler (31), 35.6 nett; 2 Donal Murphy (13), Niamh Connolly (17), Jos Holden (32), 35.8 nett; 3 Frank Costello (12), Liam Whitely (21), Eithne Byrne (26), 36.1 nett; 4 Tony Mahon (16), Pat Purcell (22), Mary Holden (27), 37.5 nett.

Results, ladies 11-hole singles competition, February 5: 1 Teresa O’Neill (23), 23pts; 2 Catherine O’Driscoll (20), 20pts; 3 Aisling Costello (13), 20pts.

DIARY: Thursday & Friday: Weekly open singles (visitor €20). Saturday: Red Mills Race Day - no golf. Sunday: Members 11-hole singles.

CALLAN

The ladies Spring League will begin shortly at Callan GC.

Entry sheets for the competition are posted in the ladies locker room.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, January 28: 1 Rita O’Neill 21pts. Ladies nine-hole competition: 1 Betty McGrath 14pts; 2 Eleanor Dunne, 11pts.

Results, senior ladies competition, January 30: 1 Patsy Murphy, 2 Rose Brophy, 3 Mary D. Grace.

RESULTS: Results, men’s competition, February 1 and 2: 1 Paul Murphy, 30pts; 2 Diarmaid Aylward, 27pts; 3 Tom Garrett, 27pts (c/b).

On the second week back with the Wednesday Open singles, the winner, playing off a 5-handicap, was Darren Comerford with 27 points for a prize of €50.

Second was Ollie Fennelly with 26 points (CB) for a prize of €30. This was the first competition in the Spring League and judging by the scores it’s going to be a nail-biter.

The weather on Sunday disrupted the men's weekend competition. While more than 20 went out on Saturday, there was no one on Sunday.

Winner Ross Holden 26 points, €40 voucher; 2 Enda Fogarty 24 points, €20 voucher (countback).

There was also a two recorded. Enda Fogarty shot it on the 8th.

If possible, there will be gold today (Wednesday) and at the weekend.