Weekly golf notes

KILKENNY

Members are reminded that annual subs are due. There are only 10 days left before the cut off date of February 29.

Members should note Premium Credit have extended the closing date to Friday for those who wish to avail of the scheme to spread payments over 10 months, March to December.

INSURANCE: Aon Insurance confirmed that the cost for personal insurance will remain as in previous years at €27.

The cover commences from April 1 and runs for 12 months. Further details available from the office.

COURSE NEWS: The grounds staff do Trojan work to keep the course in tip-top shape during the trying weather.

Members have been reminded that they can help by bringing a bag of sand-mix with them when playing. They should also repair pitch marks and rake the bunkers.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Ger Murphy (19/15) 31; 2 James Young (6/5) 30; 3 Tom Hickey (9/7) 29 (b7); gross, Aidan McDonald 25; 4 John Green (11/9) 29 (b7).

Two's Club - 6th James Young, Aidan McDonald, Joe Casey, Bernard McDonald.

Each 'Two' receives €32 credit in the Pro Shop.

The Saturday gents crosscard fell foul of Storm Dennis.

Competitors are reminded that there just two rounds remaining in which they can improve their standing in this year’s event.

League table, Round 13, 1 Noel Maher 121; 2 Pat Walsh 120; 3 Aidan Brennan, Rob O'Shea 117; 5 Pat Hickey 116; 6 Ben McGarry 113; 7 Willie Murphy 112; 8 Brian Cullen 111; 9 Philip O'Neill 110; 10 Ronan Morrissey 109; 11 Larry Gittens 108; 12 Joe O'Neill 106; 13 Tony Butler 105; 14 Jerry Rowe 105; 15 Michael O'Sullivan 104.

Senior gents February 13, 12 hole Stableford (Captain Brian Keane’s drive-in) 1 Gerry Leahy, Pat Gray, Eddie Geraghty, Tom Reade 62; 2 Pat Collins, Willie ‘B’ Murphy, Brendan McIntyre, Willie Leahy 59; 3 Pat Foley, Eddie Guilfoyle, Jim Meredith, Sean Breathnach 59; 4 Morgan Doyle, Jim Ryan, Martin Treacy, Paul Hanafin 58; 5 Paddy Smee, Tom Dunne, Tom Keating, Joe O’Driscoll 56 (b6); 6 Pat Drennan, Geoff Meagher, Michael O’Sullivan, Ger Power 56 (b3); 7 Proinnsias OhAilin, Kevin Donohoe, Andy Hughes, Michael O’Reilly 56.

Seventy-two players took part, including club Captains Anthony Cleere and Bridie McGarry.

Members subs (€10) are due.

Meanwhile, the following sponsorships for new cups in 2020 have been confirmed:

Round 1, Golfer of the Year, April 16, Eamonn Molloy Cup by Reay Brandon.

Round 2, Golfer of the Year, May 7, Phil Lenehan Cup by Myles McCabe.

Round 4, Golfer of the Year, July 16, Ray Cody Cup by Modern Printers.

The Society thanked Reay, Myles and Liam Cody for their generosity.

LADIES CLUB: Lady Captain Bridie McGarry has announced her team managers for this year’s All-Ireland Cups and Shields.

Senior Cup - Eileen Rose Power and Ella Dunphy.

Junior Cup - Ann Widger and Elizabeth Kinsella.

Intermediate Cup - Mary Norton and Mary Browne.

Minor Cup - Barbara Teehan and Catherine King.

Challenge Cup - Joan Cashin and Edith Ogilvie.

Senior foursomes - Liz Cleere and Margaret Kiely.

Junior foursomes - Ann Greaney and Paula Bradbury.

Revive Active - Mary Hickey and Eithne Murphy.

The ladies Crosscard will close on Sunday. The prize presentation is on Tuesday, February 24.

ROUND ROBIN: The draws are posted on ladies notice board. Start getting matches played is the attitude, and collect as many points for your team as possible.

PRESENTATION: The monthly prize presentation will be on Tuesday (6pm). It will incorporate all competitions and Crosscards played in January and February.

SENIORS: February 13, 9 hole Stableford, 1 Mary Moynihan, Greta Nicholson, Elizabeth Tobin 38; 2 Joan Cashin, Margaret Harmer, Anne (B) Murphy 33; 3 Jane Duggan, Frances Gray, Mary Feighery.

The next outing is a nine hole competition on Thursday. Check-in before 9.20 for a 9.30am tee-off.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: On Wednesday, February 26 a Safeguarding 1 course will be held in Kilkenny golf club.

This course is facilitated by a tutor from the Confederation of Golf Ireland. The course runs from 6.30 to 9.30pm. It is aimed at any members/volunteers who regularly helps out with the junior/juvenile members.

If you are interested in attending contact either Sean Boland (056 7765400) or Ber Crowdle (087-2797349).

Kilkenny golf club’s Safeguarding Policy has recently been uploaded to the website. A hard copy is available from the office.

COACHING: Reay Brandon has been appointed organiser of the Saturday coaching sessions for the junior/juveniles.

With 12 sessions to be held from June to August, he is looking for volunteers, for two hours, each Saturday morning. It is hoped each member will be required to cover three sessions only during the summer.

If interested contact Reay (086 257 9010) or e-mail reaybrandon@gmail.com.

BRIDGE: February 10, 10 Table Howell, 1 Elizabeth Tobin and Pat Walsh; 2 Mary Browne and Toni Hayes; 3 Edith Ogilvie and Ann Kelly; 4 Mairead Blanchfield and Sheila Brennan; 5 Martin and Jane Duggan.

SNOOKER: The semi-final line up for the Patrick Wall memorial singles trophy, has been decided.

With Andy Melay overcoming Graham Nugent and Martin Hanrick beating Derek Kinahan, the two former winners will go head to head in the first of the semi-finals.

PJ Martin, a previous winner, overcame Brendan Cleere and dark horse, Kieran Hoban, secured his place in the second semi by seeing off Geoff Meagher.

There are just three, last 16 round matches to be completed before the quarter-finalists are known in the doubles. It would be appreciated if those matches were decided before the weekend.

Players who have not paid their entry in either competitions should do so no.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.22pm senior gents, 1.30 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Saturday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 9.06 to 9.54am ladies and gents competition, 11.30am to 1.22pm gents Crosscard, 1.30 to 1.46pm ladies crosscard; Sunday, 7.38am to 2.50pm ladies and gents competition, 2.58 to 3.06pm ladies eight competition; Monday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 10.58am to 12.50pm gents 13 hole competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Tuesday, 7.30 to 8.42am members time, 8.50 to 10.02am ladies 13 holes, 10.10 to 10.34am ladies 13 and eight hole draw, 10.42 to 10.58am Ladies Into Golf, 12.18 to 1.30pm ladies 13 holes, 1.46 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and eight hole draw; Wednesday, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 9.46pm St Kieran’s v Tullamore, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

CALLAN

The Captains’ drive-in will be held at Callan GC on Saturday, February 29.

To mark the occasion the club will hold a three-person team event on the day.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership packages include a Pay & Play rate starting at €249 for seven days a week casual golf. A returning to golf package is available for €450 and comes with full playing rights. All rates are excluding GUI and insurance.

STORM: All of the ladies competitions fell foul of the bad weather. It was a similar tale for the men, with Storm Dennis meaning there was no golf over the weekend.

CLASSIC: The club will shortly start work on the fund-raising Classic, which has been pencilled in for the Easter Weekend. The target for 2020 is to put new drainage in on the 13th hole and start a sand-spreading programme for some of the fairways including the second, third, sixth and 11th. With Callan hosting the Jimmy Bruen qualifiers the club are aiming to have the course looking its best. Other remedial work to be carried out includes the removal of the stump on the seventh fairway.

SPRING: The ladies spring league entry forms are posted up on the noticeboard.

The men’s spring league is still ongoing. With five scores to count, golfers can submit their details to the office or the shop.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Lucky dip winners were Tommy Hennessy, Caroline Healy and Luke Connery. Sellers were Goretti Hennessy, John Grace and Joe Cuddihy. The jackpot is now €4,550.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Open singles stableford. Thursday: Senior ladies day. Friday: Social mixed and new members competition, 2pm. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s singles stableford/Spring League. Monday: RGA, 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies nine and 12-hole singles.

GOWRAN PARK

The Captains’ drive-in, the first major of the year, will be held at Gowran Park GC on Sunday.

Members are asked to put their name on the timesheet (online by contacting the office) before midday on Friday. Registration on the day will be open from 10.30am for a shotgun start at 12 noon.

Captain Ger Treacy, Lady Captain Catherine O’Driscoll and Junior Captain Conor Cleere are set to officially drive into office for the year ahead. Presentation of prizes will be held after golf. Refreshments and a buffet meal will be provided.

RAFFLE: The club raffle will be held before the Captains’ drive-in. Prizes include full and half subscription fees, tickets to the Irish Open in Mount Juliet and wine hampers. Tickets are €10 each or three for €20 and are available from committee members or from the golf office.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership offer for new members continues. Full details are available from the golf office, tel 056-7726699.

SINGLES: Golfers playing in the weekly open singles can claim back competition fees by becoming a member of the Club by February 29. Entry each Thursday is Friday €20 per person.

SCRAMBLE: Results, Golden Golfers 11-hole scramble, February 14: 1 Dan Stallard (8), Pat Roche (18), Mandy Curry (38), 30.6 nett; 2 Tony Dunne (8), Noel Cotterill (18), Ann O’Shea (33), 34.1 nett.

LADIES: Results, ladies 11-hole singles, February 12: 1 Kathleen Butler (32), 20pts; 2 Fionnula Taylor (31), 19pts; 3 Shani Stallard (28), 19pts.

RATES: All subscription fees are now overdue. Accounts must be brought up to date before the drive-in.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday: Weekly open singles (visitor €20). Sunday: Captains’ Drive-In.

CASTLECOMER

The eighth round of the ladies and gents winter team league will be held at Castlecomer GC on Sunday, weather permitting.

DRIVE-IN: The Captains’ Drive-In will be held on Sunday, March 1. There will be a morning and evening draw for the drive-in. Names must be placed on the list posted on the noticeboard by February 28.

LADIES: A meeting of all ladies club team managers was held at the club. With the publication of the ILGU Midland District draws, managers have been asked to start putting panels together. Golfers interested in playing in club competitions are asked to put their names on the noticeboard in the clubhouse.

HISTORY: The Management Committee, under the chairmanship of Marnie Brennan, have worked hard on the new history and archives section to the club website. The section recognises the men and women in Cloudmount and The Lawn who worked hard to bring the club to where it is today.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 7, 24, 27 and 28. The jackpot is now €9,000.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic, 9.30am. Saturday/Sunday: Thirteen-hole winter singles. Winter team league final between teams A, C, D and H.

BORRIS

Results, Borris GC winter league, round four, February 16: 1 Jim Kielthy (13), 37pts (B9); 2 Edmund Gallahue (9), 37pts; 3 Edward Holden (13), 36pts (B9); gross John Joyce (4), 29pts; 5 James Lillis (9), 36pts (B9); 6 Kieran Kelly (16), 36pts (B9); 7 Brendan Kiernan (11), 36pts. Day Prizes: Wednesday - Johnny Prendergast (7), 34pts. Saturday - Des Gannon (14), 35pts. Sunday - Mark Fenlon (12, Enniscorthy), 34pts.

NINE: Results, weekly nine-hole singles: 1 PJ O’Shea (21), 19pts (L6); 2 Paddy Hayles (19), 19pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition: 1 Emer O’Brien (27), 35½; 2 Niamh Connolly (17), 37½; 3 Brid Whelan (11), 40½.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

After three hours of torrential rain on the night before the weekly outing, hopes of having a game looked bleak to say the least.

However, on the Thursday morning Met Eireann gave the green light for a fine day once the early drizzle cleared into the Irish Sea.

Members got the go ahead with heavy underfoot conditions prevailing and a brisk Northerly wind to contend with.

Even with the bunkers out of play it would be a fair assertion to predict some low scoring by the 13 competing teams.

Not a bit of it! Twelve of the 13 brought in scores of 90 points or better which showed once again the fairness of the draw and most teams within a few points of each other.

The winners were Michael Kavanagh (17), Willie Naddy (23), Frank Boyle (23) and Jim ‘Dublin] Ryan (25) with a terrific 100 points.

A point behind on 99 came Mikey Lee (16), Tommy Ryan (17) Richie Aylward (20) and Les Jastrebski.

Third spot was filled by Eddie Keher (12), Michael Gannon (18), Aidan O’Connor (20) and Michael Long (23) with 97 points.

Nearest the pin prizes were won by Mick Wade on the 9th hole and Eddie Keher on the 11th.

The Society welcomed another newcomer to the ranks. It was Markie Murphy.

Glad to report, afterwards he expressed delight in how much he enjoyed the fun he had in his first outing.

Last Thursday the club made the usual annual charitable donation of €300 to the Community Hospital New Ross.

Frances Ryan, chairperson of the Hospital, returned thanks for the cheque and said the financial help they received without fail each year from the New Ross seniors group was much appreciated.