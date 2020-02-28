Kilkenny golf notes

KILKENNY GC

This weekend competitive 18 hole golf will resume with The Holm Patrick fourball qualifier. The winners will represent the club in local and regional finals later.

The proceeds from the qualifiers will go to the National Council for the Blind.

While this is a non-counting event for handicaps, members have been advised that they will be playing off their official GUI handicaps. Any winter cuts they may have received will be removed.

Some members, who have accumulated six points or more, will have their handicap adjusted. They will receive notification of this in the next few days.

It is the responsibility of each individual to check and confirm their exact handicap prior to playing in any competition.



HOLLOW CORING: Hollow coring is scheduled all day on Monday and Tuesday. Any finishing touches needed will be done on Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

The course will be closed for the duration of these works. This procedure is weather dependent. Members are advised to check Clubnet or BRS for updates.

During the closure the course Management Committee are seeking volunteers to help do some essential tidying up.

Members are requested to gather in the car park on Monday and/or Tuesday at 10am. All should come suitably attired, with gardening gloves and a rake, if possible.

IRISH OPEN: Mount Juliet golf club are seeking volunteers (male and female) to act as marshalls at the Irish Open at the end of May. The club will be allocated a hole to marshall.

At the moment they are requesting 30/40 volunteers. A sheet will be posted on the notice board under the stairs for members interested.

All volunteers will have to be registered online.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, 13 hole singles Stableford (Monday’s time sheet was cancelled due to the weather) 1 Jerry Rowe (12/9) 29 (b7); 2 David McNamara (10/7) 29; 3 Padraig O’Keeffe (11/8); gross, Richard L. Duggan (3/2) 25; 4 Ollie Cullen (10/7) 28 (b4); 5 Derek Kinahan (14/10) 28 (b4).

Category 1 (15-19) Cathal Kavanagh (16/12) 28; Category 2 (20+) Ronan Morrisssey (22/16) 23.

Two's Club - 6th Aidan McDonald, Richard Butler, Tom Hickey, Kieran Byrne.

Each 'Two' receives €51.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday gents Crosscard, 1 Tom Sloyan, Derek O'Gorman, PJ Martin, Joe Greene 66pts (b3); 2 Philip O'Neill, Jerry Rowe, Pat Hickey, Alex Dunne 66pts; 3 Paddy Smee, Ollie Cullen, Aidan Phelan, Michael Kinchella 64pts; 4 Chris Fitzpatrick, John Burke, Tadgh Donoghue, Billy Burke 63pts; 5 PJ O'Reilly, Sean Boland, Mark Shortall, Rob O'Shea 62pts.

This week's winners and runners-up had excellent scores in testing conditions. A special mention is due Derek O'Gorman, who had three birdies in-a-row to help secure top spot for his team.

League Table, Round 14, 1 Noel Maher 122; 2 Pat Walsh 121; 3 Pat Hickey 120; 4 Aidan Brennan, Rob O'Shea 118; 6 Philip O'Neill 116; 7 Jerry Rowe 115; 8 Ben McGarry, Willie Murphy 113; 10 Brian Cullen 112; 11 Ronan Morrissey 110; 12 Larry Gittens, Aidan Phelan 109; 14 Tony Butler 108; 15 Paddy Smee, Joe O'Neill, Michael O'Sullivan 107; 18 PJ Martin 106.

There are 10 prizes up for grabs. The prizes will be presented after golf on Saturda. Finger food will be served to mark the end of the crosscard season.

SENIOR GENTS: There was no competition last week because the course was closed.

The next competition is on Thursday. Check-in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs of €10 for 2020 are due.

LADIES CLUB: For the weekend and Wednesday (March 4), the time sheet is restricted on the Wednesday due to the hollow coring taking place. Check the BRS system for bookable times.

ROUND ROBIN: The draws are posted on the ladies notice board. Members should get matches played and collect as many points for their team as possible.



ILGU MEETING: The ILGU ladies Mid-Leinster held a successful meeting in Kilkenny golf club to get the playing season up and running.

There are 207 teams registered in this district to compete in the various cups.

RESULTS: Tuesday, 18 February, 13 Hole Stableford, 1 Margaret Harmer (33) 23pts; 2 Martina Naughton (24) 21pts; gross, Helen Butler (21) 6pts.

Eight hole Stableford, 1 Margaret Mc Creery (9) 8pts.

SENIORS: No golf because course was closed last Thursday.

The next outing is a nine hole competition on Thursday. Check-in before 9.20 for a 9.30am tee-off.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: Parents of nine to 13 year old boys in Kilkenny golf club should note there is an opportunity for players to avail of an extra night’s coaching from the Club Professionals from April to September.

A number of members have volunteered to assist the professionals with this venture. There will be coaching one night a week, and supervised play one night a month.

Guardians of those interested should leave names and date of birth along with a contact number into the office for the attention of Luke Kelly before Tuesday, March 10. All communication will go through the parents.

There are excellent teaching professionals in Kilkenny golf club and the aim is to improve the junior boys teams and to develop more young players to go forward for Leinster coaching.

BRIDGE: February 17, 1 Margot Harte and Mairead Blanchfield; 2 Colette Crotty and Catherine King; 3 Nadia Shivgulam and Mary Corcoran; 4 Joan O'Sullivan and Mary Bradshaw; 5 Carl Widger and Phyl Doyle.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 9.46am St Kieran’s v Tullamore, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.30 to 8.42am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am seniorladies, 10.50am to 1.22pm senior gents, 1.30 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Saturday, 7.30 to 8.42am members time, 9 to 10.21am ladies and gents competition, 10.39 to 11.22am visitors, 11.30am to 1.22pm gents Crosscard, 1.30 to 2.02pm ladies Granard fourball; Sunday, 7.30am to1.39pm ladies and gents competition (gents HolmPatrick fourball qualifier; ladies Granard fourball) 1.48 to 2.24pm Barton Cup panel, 2.33 to 5.32pm course closed; Monday, 7am to 6.04pm course closed for Hollow Coring; Tuesday, 7am to 6.04pm course closed for Hollow Coring; Wednesday, March 4, 7am to 6.04pm course closed for Hollow Coring.

CALLAN

The Captains’ drive-in will be held on Saturday at Callan GC.

To mark the event the club will hold a four-person champagne scramble. Final registration will be between 10.30 and 11.30am during which time teams will be picked.

The competition will be a shotgun start at 12 noon and will be held over 12 holes. It will be followed by dinner and entertainment in the clubhouse. All members are invited.

SINGLES: There were contrasting conditions for the men’s 12-hole singles stableford over the weekend. Sunday proved kinder to golfers, with little or no wind after a very blustery Saturday.

The winner with a fantastic 29 points was James Hartley for a prize of €60 and second with 28 points for a prize of €30 was Michael Tobin. There were two twos club winners, both on the fourth, with €20 going to Jim Wellwood and John Proctor.

A hardy field of golfers braved the Arctic conditions to play in the open singles on Wednesday. Despite the bitter wintry conditions there was some fantastic scoring over the 12-hole competition. Two players tied on 29 points with Ross Holden, playing off a competition reduced 5 handicap, winning on count-back. Ross was also the only winner of the twos club.

COURSE: Despite the onslaught of the weather over the last four to five weeks, dumping over five times normal rainfall, the course has held up well and has remained open through most of the month.

LADIES: Entry forms for the ladies spring league entry forms have been posted on the notice board.

SPRING: Some big numbers have been posted in the three weeks of the Spring League. Category one is led by Ross Holden on 55 points. His playing partner James Hartley is close behind on 52 points with Darren Comerford third on 50 points. The top ten in category one are all within shouting distance and one good week can make all the difference.

Category two is led by Michael Tobin after two very solid rounds to leave him on 52 points. Michael Mullally is second on 39 points, with Eddie Cunningham and James Wellwood joint third on 35 points.

INTER-CLUB: Entry forms for the inter-club competitions have been posted on the men’s noticeboard.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 6, 28 and 33. Lucky dip winners were Martin Dunne, Jenny Kavanagh and Emma and David Connery. Sellers were Joe Cuddihy, Tommy Coyne and Eamonn Holohan. The jackpot is now €4,650.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Open singles stableford. Thursday: Senior ladies day. Friday: Social mixed and new members competition, 2pm. Saturday: Singles competition from 8.30 to 11.10am. Captains Joe Madigan and Anna Corr drive-in 12 noon, followed by a four-person team event. Sunday: Men’s singles stableford. Spring League. Monday: Ladies Minor Alliance, 9.30am to 12 noon. Tuesday: Ladies nine and 12-hole singles.

GOWRAN PARK

There was a great turnout for the Captains’ drive-in at Gowran Park GC.

Captain Ger Treacy, Lady Captain Catherine O’Driscoll and Junior Captain Conor Cleere took to the first tee at 12 noon and enjoyed favourable drives.

The first major event of the year, 30 teams took part in the four-person scramble following the ceremonial drive-in. The golf was followed by an enjoyable social evening.

RAFFLE: Results, club raffle: 1 Lucy Condon, 2 Frank Costelloe, 3 Marie Murphy, 4 Kate Doyle, 5 John and Tom, 6 Ger Hickey, 7 Michael Dick, 8 Lorcan Lynch, 9 Bill Whelan, 10 John Crowe, 11 Gary Farrell, 12 Joe Byrne, 13 May Miley, 14 Thomas Kinsella, 15 John Dunne, 16 Damian Walsh.

INTER-CLUB: Members interested in representing the club in the various inter-club competitions should put their names on the respective sheets in the clubhouse.

LADIES: The Kathleen Whitehead Winter League was won by Team C, who were managed by Joan Murphy. Thanks went to all participants for the great turnout every week throughout the competition.

Results, ladies 11-hole singles February 19: 1 Kathleen Butler (32), 20pts; 2 Mary Delehanty (32), 19pts; 3 Ger Hickey (18), 18pts.

SCRAMBLE: Results, Golden Golfers’ 11-hole scramble, February 21: 1 Mick Bolger (16), Niamh Connolly (17), Eithne Byrne (26), 36.1 nett; 2 Pat Staunton (16), Finbar Hegarty (18), Annette Nolan (37), 36.9 nett; 3 Bobby O’Brien (16), Liam Dowling (18), Tom Dack (22), Kathleen Butler (32), 37.4 nett; 4 Seamus O’Brien (17), John McNamara (17), Catherine Walsh (37), 37.9 nett.

DIARY: The first 18-hole competition of the year will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Timesheet is open online or through the golf office, tel 056-7726699.

CASTLECOMER

Lady Captain Eileen Healy and Captain Seán Scanlan will hold their drive-in at Castlecomer GC on Sunday.

Golfers are encouraged to enter their names on either the morning or afternoon timesheet on the club notice board for the traditional drive-in competition. Draw times are 9.30am and 12.30pm. The competition will have a scramble format.

WINTER: The mixed team winter league final, which was originally fixed for the week ending February 23, has been deferred to a later date.

SUBS: Subs are now due.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto. Numbers drawn were 1, 2, 9, 14. The jackpot is now €9,200.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic, assembly 9.30am. Sunday: Captains’ drive-in scramble.

BORRIS

Results, Borris GC winter league, round five: 1 Ronnie Rowan (8), 40pts; 2 Joe Gorman (8), 39pts (B9); 3 Adrian O’Connor (19), 39pts (F9); 4 Des Gannon (14), 39pts (B9); 5 Justin Manning (12), 39pts (B9); 6 Jim Whelan (11), 36pts (B9); 7 Brendan Kiernan (11), 36pts.

Day Prizes: Wednesday - Brendan Joyce (8), 35pts. Saturday - Sean Treacy (13), 35pts. Sunday - Anthony White (Kilkenny), 35pts. Ladies Prize: 1 Kathy Mitchell (19), 31pts; 2 Margaret Collins (13) 30pts.

Overall Winter League winners (best four cards from five): 1 Jim Whelan, 146pts; 2 Edward Holden, 141pts; 3 Ronnie Rowan, 140pts.

SINGLES: Results, weekly nine-hole singles: 1 Dominic Attride (15), 19pts; 2 Billy Dunne (21), 16pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, February 20: 1 Nuala Walshe (30), 37 nett; 2 Margaret Collins (13), 38½ nett; 3 Niamh Connolly (16), 40 nett.