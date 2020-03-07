All the golf news from Kilkenny

KILKENNY

The monthly presentation of prizes in Kilkenny golf club has been scheduled for the first Friday of each month.

The outstanding prizes for February will be presented in the clubhouse on Friday (7pm).

All recipients are requested to attend. If unable to do so they should nominate a deputy.

The list of competitions being presented - Saturday, February 8, 14 hole singles Stableford; Saturday./Sunday./Monday, February 15/17, 14 hole singles Stableford; Sunday, February 23, 13 hole singles Stableford; February 29/March 1, HolmPatrick fourball qualifier.

HOLLOW CORING: The hollow coring scheduled for this week was cancelled due to the unfavourable weather. It has been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday next, with the finishing touches completed on Wednesday morning.

The ladies competition will go ahead on Wednesday, provided all works are completed. The course will be closed during these works.

Again, this procedure is weather dependent. Members are advised to to check Clubnet or BRS for the updated information.

VOLUNTEERS: During the closure the course Management Committee are seeking volunteers to help do some essential tidying up around the course.

Members are requested to gather in the car park each morning 10a. They should come suitably attired, with gardening gloves and a rake, if possible.

OPEN: The Paddy Raggett Homes Open four person team event has opened for bookings. It will be played on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15. Booking available on the BRS from tomorrow today (Wednesday) at 5.30pm.

FAREWELL: At the weekend members said farewell to assistant Club Professional, Sean O’Donoghue, who has taken up the position of Club Professional at Mount Wolsley.

Although Sean was with the club for just under two years, he proved himself a valuable asset to club and members.

SPRING SINGLES: Due to the rescheduling of the hollow coring, the men’s Spring singles next weekend will be restricted to Saturday and Sunday. There will be no competition on Monday.

The ladies competition will go ahead on Wednesday, provided the hollow coring is completed.

HEALTH AND SAFETY: When driving off the 5th hole, members should ensure there is nobody in the dip in the fairway. They should not drive off when players are on the green if there is any chance you might drive the green.

RESULTS: February 29 to March 2, HolmPatrick fourball qualifier, 1 Richard Guilfoyle (5/5) and Patrick O’Keeffe (11/10) 47pts; 2 John Greene (11/10) and Joe Greene (21/19) 44pts; 3 Brendan Dowling (4/4) and Iain Harrison (10/9) 43pts; 4 Brian Dowling (10/9), John Byrne (8/7) 42pts (b7).

Two's Club - 6th Paul O’Hara, Eddie Power, Paraic O’Keeffe, Chris FitzPatrick, Richie Manogue; 10th Frank Dalton (jnr); 15th Aidan McDonald, John Burke; 17th Paraic O’Keeffe, Brendan Dowling.

Each 'Two' receives €24.60 credit in the Pro Shop.

Due to the weather at the weekend, the gents final day crosscard was cancelled. It has been rescheduled for this Saturday (1.30pm).

Senior gents, February 27, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Jim Meredith, Eddie Geraghty, Eugene Orr, John Bracken 66 (b3); 2 Paddy Smee, Bob Greany, Andy Hughes, Oliver Duggan 66 (b3); 3 John King, Tom Brett, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan 66; 4 Michael McCarthy, Gabriel Maher, Michael Cody, Michael O'Neill 65 (b6); 5 Michael Hayes, Murt Farragher, Maurice Ryan, Denis Carey 65; 6 Michael Daly, Eddie Guilfoyle, Richie Phelan, Eamonn Everard 63; 7 Carl Widger, Donie Butler, Peter Dabinett, Sean Breathnach 62.

New member Carl Widger was welcomed into the fold.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs of €10 for 2020 are due.

LADIES CLUB: This week’s competition is scheduled for today (Wednesday). It is the first 18 hole competition of the season, the Granard fourball

Entry costs €7.50 per person. All proceeds go to the NCBI. Full handicap, or nine tens of your handicap.

Meanwhile, the winter handicap cuts have now ceased, with all reverting to their current full handicaps as posted on the notice board.

CHALLENGE CUP: Team managers, Joan Cashin and Edith Ogilvie, have announced the panel for the Challenge Cup, the format for which is fives singles, matchplay, with a handicap range of 28-36 (max 33).

Panel - Kay Gray (28), Ann Shortt (28), Mary Browne (28), Ann Kelly (29), Breda Comerford (31), Mary Gorman (32), Ann Gubbins (32), Catherine Hughes (32), Mary Moynihan (33), Peggy Murray (33), Imelda Pollock (34), Jane Gilman (35), Stephanie Downes (36).

The first round match is against Abbeyleix in Gowran prior to Tuesday, April 14.

COURSE NEWS: Holes 11 and 16 have reverted to par 5 and par 4 respectively with the former indices pertaining. This will remain for the rest of the playing season.

COMPETITIONS: The eight hole winter competition has reverted to a nine hole event from from this week.

RESULTS: February 25, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Mags Cuddihy (9) 31pts; 2 Bridie McGarry (9) 26pts.

There were no entries for eight hole competition.

Senior ladies, February 27, 1 Edith Ogilvie, Elizabeth Tobin, Mary Lawlor 33; 2 Mary Prendergast, Joan O’Sullivan, Ann Phelan 30; 3 Ann Gubbins, Mary Gorman, Mary Feighery 28.

The ladies next outing is a nine hole competition on Thursday. Check-in before 9.20 for a 9.30am tee-off.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: Parents of 9 to 13 year old boys and girls should note there is an opportunity for them to avail of an extra night’s coaching from club professionals from April to September.

A number of members have volunteered to assist the professionals with this venture. There will be coaching one night a week, and supervised play one night a month.

Those interested can leave names and date of birth, along with a contact number for a parent, into the office for the attention of Luke Kelly, before Tuesday, March 10.

All communication will go through the parents.

The club is lucky to have excellent teaching professionals and all are hoping to improve the junior boys and girls teams going forward.

BRIDGE: February 24, 11 Table Mitchell, 1 Morgan Doyle and Ann Widger; 2 Breda Kavanagh and Paddy Smee; 3 Nadia Shivgulam and Mary Corcoran and Carl Widger and Phyl Doyle; 5 Mags Cuddihy and Trevor Ogilvie.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.30 to 9.42am ladies 18 hole Granard fourball, 9.51 to 10.27am ladies eight hole, 10.36 to 10.54am Ladies Into Golf, 11.30am to 12.33pm members time, 12.42-14.28 ladies 18 hole Granard fourball, 2.36 to 3.24pm ladies eight hole; Thursday, 7 to 8.44am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.20pm members time; Friday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Saturday, 7 to 8.44am members time, 8.52 to 9.56am ladies and gents competition, 10.36 to 11.56am guest/member/visitor, 12.04 to 2.04pm gents Saturday Crosscard; Sunday, 7.32am to 2.36pm ladies and gents competition (gents Spring singles; ladies 18 hole Stableford), 2.44 to 2.52pm ladies eight hole competition; Monday and Tuesday, course closed for hollow coring; Wednesday, March 11, 7 to 10.28am no casual golf permitted, 10.36 to 11am ladies 18 hole competition, 11.08 to 11.24am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 11.32 to 11.56am Ladies Into Golf, 12.04 to 12.52pm members time, 1 to 1.32pm ladies 18 hole competition, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 2.28 to 3.08pm members time.

CASTLECOMER

Captains Eileen Healy and Sean Scanlan will hold their drive-in at Castlecomer GC on Sunday.

Draw times for the accompanying competition, which will have a scramble format, are 9.30am and 12.30pm. Golfers can write their name on either the morning or afternoon time sheet on the club notice board

SENIORS: Eighteen men turned out for a very enjoyable 13-hole team classic on Wednesday.

Results: 1 John Brennan (12), Michael Doheny (18), Pat Morrissey (19) 41⅚ (b9); 2 Tommy O’ Neill (9), Brendan Morrissey (21), Pat Kelly (31), 41⅚; 3 Paddy McGuinness (13), Tony Cooper (27), Matt Pollack (27) 42⅚.

New members are welcome to join the seniors society. Annual sub is only €20.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 2, 5, 10, 22. The jackpot is now €9,400.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors’ team classic. Assembly at 9.30am for 10am tee-off.

Saturday/Sunday: Lady Captain Eileen Healy and Men’s Captain, Seán Scanlan’s Drive-In.

MOUNT JULIET

There were two competitions held over the past two Sundays at Mount Juliet GC with the poor weather having an adverse effect on all other golfing activities.

WINTER: The penultimate round of the Winter League, which was held on March 1, saw PJ Aylward take the honours with a score of 43 points.

PJ scored 21 and 22 points for his respective nine holes. He had five bogies in his round but countered these lapses with five birdies to be level par for his 18 holes.

Runner-up was junior member Jack Sharp with a score of 41 points. A feature of Jack’s round was an eagle three on the 10th hole which secured him five points.

In third place came Simon Hall with a score of 39 points. The ladies section was won by Margaret O’Dwyer, who returned a score of 26 points to win her section.

FOURBALL: The Member/Guest Fourball competition held on the last Sunday of February produced some spectacular golf. Ryan O’Dwyer and Paul Madigan took the spoils, clinching victory on the day with a score of 49 points.

Ryan, playing off 2 handicap and Paul off 4 handicap, went around the course in a nine under par score of 63 gross with birdies at the first, fifth, seventh, 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th holes and pars at the remaining nine holes. The pair scored 23 and 26 points for each of their respective nine holes.

The runners-up, Simon Hall and Vincent O’Hara, returned a very respectable 46 points which would normally win most competitions.

BORRIS

The captains’ drive-in was a popular event at Borris GC.

Following their ceremonial drives, club captains Margaret Brown and Denis O’Neill hosted a nine-hole scramble competition.

Results: 1 Stephen Gannon (8), Jimmy Conran (11) & Lee Kinsella (14), 24.7; 2 Seamus Cullen (21), Michael Gibbons (17) & Gerry Begley (15), 25.7; 3 John Byrne (16), Michael Cowman (13) & Sean Hanafin (14), 27.7.

NINE: Results, weekly nine-hole competition: 1 Michael O’Brien (12), 22pts; 2 Brendan Kiernan (11), 21pts; 3 Pat Cullen (17), 20pts.

LADIES: Results, Captains’ Drive-In: 1 Bernie Byrne (10), Kathy Mitchell (19), Helen Jordan (18), 31.3.

New Ross Seniors

How lucky can you get? With all the rain falling, members of the New Ross senior club were blessed with a fine crisp February one for their outing last Thursday.

There was plenty of sunshine, albeit with a nip in the air.

Spring is in the air because the group played way above the norm and some cracking scores were recorded. Once upon a time any team clocking 90 points plus were guaranteed a prize.

Not on Thursday! While nine teams were in the high 90s’, the winners came from a group with 100 points or over.

Playing ultra-consistent golf, the quartet of Mikey Lee (16), Michael Kavanagh (17), Willie Naddy (23) and Jim Kehoe (26) brought in a great score of 103 points (53 on the outward nine).

There was a tie for second place. Two teams finishing on 100 points. A better back nine (49/48) saw Tom Murphy (15), Dan Quigley (20), Sean O hUginn (25) and Tom Kent (26) take the prize.

Third were Martin McGrath (12), Denis Kirwan (18), Michael Gannon (18) and John F Roche (22).

The nearest the pin prizes went to the older brigade specialists on the par 3s’, Tom Kent on the 9th and Sean O hUginn on the 11th.

Manning the draw board for March are Martin Burke, Larry Shannon and Michael Gannon. Again, all players are requested to be in clubhouse by 10.30 for the draw at 10.40am.

Any members who would like to volunteer for stewarding at Irish Open in Mount Juliet in May should give their name to club Captain, Sean Furlong, as soon as possible.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery go to the Glenmore duo of Donie Cody and John Joe Murray, both of whom were in hospital recently.

