All the golf news from Kilkenny

KILKENNY

It may be only two weeks into the new season, and already some members have lapsed into the bad habits of the past.

There were a couple of incidents where members withdrew their names from the timesheet late, leaving colleagues without a marker and thus denying them their round of competitive golf.

The committee will be monitoring the situation. Appropriate sanctions will be put in place.

CANCELLED: As a precautionary measure because of the Coronavirus outbreak it has been decided to cancel the regular Monday night Bridge session at the club until further notice.

MEMORY LANE: Kilkenny photographer, Tom Brett, has a substantial amount of old photographs relating to Kilkenny golf club, going back to the sixties.

It has been agreed that he will show them as a slide show in the golf club on Friday, March 27.

The Social Committee are considering ways to frame the night as a social event. Full details next week.

INSURANCE: Members are reminded that renewal of the personal insurance is due on April 1.

The cost of the insurance for 12 months remains at €27.

COURSE NEWS: The heavy duty hollow core session scheduled for this week was scaled back because of the excessive rainfall. It has been rescheduled for the Autumn.

The grounds staff did a hollow tining session on the greens instead.

It was well done and thank you to the volunteers who turned up and assisted in the clean up during the course closure.

REMEMBER: Golfers have been reminded to bring a bag of sand-mix with them to repair pitch marks during games, and also to rake bunkers.

RESULTS: Saturday/Sunday, 18 hole Spring singles, 1 Anthony White (10) 41; 2 Ger Murphy (19) 39 (b9); 3 Joe O’Neill (14) 39; gross, Derek O’Gorman (3) 33.

Category 4-7 - James Hogan (7) 38; Category 8-11 - Dean Smithwick (11) 37; Category 12-15 - Sean FitzPatrick (15) 36; Category 16-19 - Billy Fitzpatrick (16) 37; Category 20+ - Reay Brandon (20) 32.

Two's Club - 6th Derek Shelly, Billy FitzPatrick, Derek Kinahan, Tony Butler, Seamus Rochford, Anthony White; 10th Dean Smithwick, Richie Manogue, Michael Purcell; 15th Patrick O’Hara, Martin Byrne, John O’Donnell, Conor Morrissey; 17th Chris FitzPatrick, Bria Orr.

Each 'Two' receives €19.40 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday gents Crosscard, 1 Aidan Brennan, Bernie Clarke, Mick O'Flynn, Canice Hickey 64pts; 2 Ronan Morrissey, Joe O'Neill, Tommy Barry, David Dooley 63pts; 3 Mark Trimble, Richard McEvoy, Tony O'Reilly, Pat Walshe 60pts; 4 Roger Ryan, Cathal McDonald, John McCarron, Tom Moore 59pts; 5 Ben McGarry, David Farragher, Ollie Cullen, John King 57pts (b6).

The first two teams shot impressive scores in cold and blustery conditions. The winners fine score enabled Aidan Brennan to jump from fourth place to win the Individual League.

League Table, final round, 1. Aidan Brennan 125; 2 Noel Maher 123; 3 Pat Walsh 122; 4 Pat Hickey 121; 5 Rob O'Shea 119; 6 Philip O'Neill 117; 7 Ben McGarry 116; 8 Jerry Rowe 115; 9 Willie Murphy 114 (count-back); 10 Ronan Morrissey 114.

There were consolation prizes for Brian Cullen, Joe O'Neill, Paddy Smee, Larry Gittens, Tony Butler and Ollie Cullen, who was the only person to play in all 15 outings.

This marks the end of the Saturday crosscard season. It will resume in the autumn.

Senior gents, March 5, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Paddy Smee, Gabriel Maher, Dermot Moloney, Myles McCabe 64 (b6); 2 Pat Collins, Richard Butler, Pat O'Briain, Nicky Lawlor 64 (b6); 3 Michael Hayes, Des Byrne, Michael O'Reilly, Liam Barry 64; 4 Liam Cody, Eddie Guilfoyle, Richie Phelan, Jack Nolan 63; 5 Pat Foley, Brendan McIntyre, Gerry Bowe, Denis Carey 60 (b3); 6 PJ O'Reilly, Matt Ruth, Martin Treacy, Seamus O'Sullivan 60 (b6); 7 John King, Tom Brett, Tony Joyce, Dick Cogan 60; 8 Proinnsias O'hAilín, Tom Dunne, Joe Nolan, Jim Treacy, 59 (b6); 9 Carl Widger, Jerry O'Dwyer, Brian Keane, Eddie Geraghty 59.

New member Henry Bourke was welcomed to the Society.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am

Thursday, March 26 - Rumble.

LADIES CLUB: Ladies competition this week is on today (Wednesday) due to hollow coring being carried out.

COURSE NEWS: Holes 11 and 16 have reverted back to par 5 and par 4 respectively with the former indexes pertaining. This will remain the case for the rest of the playing season.

ROUND ROBIN: When playing the Round Robin, members should use the 18 hole card.

If playing the Round Robin and competition together, fill in two cards, one nine hole and the second 18 hole.

RESULTS: March 5 ladies Granard fourball, 1 Mags Cuddihy (9) and Bridie McGarry (9) 37pts.

The Granard Cup is the longest running and largest ladies charity golf tournament in Ireland. It raises funds for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

The ladies will proceed to the national finals later in the year to represent Kilkenny golf club.

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Mary Lawlor (37) 15pts; 2 Ann Kelly (29), 14pts.

Ladies Crosscard, 1 Mags Cuddihy (9) and Mary Ruth (37), 31pts (b9); 2 Mags Cuddihy (9) and Mary Murphy (22) 31pts.

SENIOR LADIES: Results March 5, 1 Jane Duggan, Kathleen Price, Josie Bolger, Mary Feigher 35; 2 Ann Kelly, Joan O’Sullivan, Teresa Brandon 33; 3 Catherine Barrett, Peggy Murray, Margaret Harmer 31.

The next outing is a nine hole competition on Thursday. Check in before 9.20 for a 9.30am tee-off.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: The Junior Captains, Eva Duggan and Louis Walsh, will drive-in on Sunday, March 29. The first tee is booked for 11am.

The junior competition will be held on Wednesday, April 8 (2pm) during the school Easter holidays.

Details next week.

All parents/grandparents and juniors would be welcome attend.

BRIDGE: Results March 2, 12 Table Mitchell, 1 Ann and Carl Widger; 2 Marcella O'Regan and David O'Mahony; 3 Bill Cuddihy and Cristy Power; 4 Margot Harte and Mags Duggan; 5 Liz Tobin and Pat Walsh.

SNOOKER: The Patrick Wall memorial trophy final will be between Martin Hanrick and Kieran Hoban.

In the semi-finals, Martin beat Andy Melay and Kieran knocked out PJ Martin.

The doubles is also progressing well. Three semi-finalists will be known shortly.

The club is targeting the first Friday in April for the presentation of prizes.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7 to 10.28am no casual golf permitted, 10.36 to 11am ladies 18 hole Stableford, 11.08 to 11.24am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 11.32 to 11.56am Ladies into Golf, 12.04 to12.5 2pm members time, 1 to 1.32pm ladies 18 hole Stableford, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole, 2.28 to 3.08pm members time; Thursday, 7 to 8.44pm members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.20pm members time; Friday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Saturday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 8.30am to 12.44pm ladies and gents competition, 12.52 to 1.24pm members time, 1.30 to 2.51pm Paddy Raggett Homes Open four person team event, 3 to 3.09pm Fred Daly team v Mount Juliet, 3.27 to 4.12pm Towns Cup practise; Sunday, 7.30am to 2.06pm, Paddy Raggett Homes Open four person team event, 2.15 to 2.33pm ladies 18 hole competititon, 2.42 to 2.51pm Paddy Raggett Homes Open four person team event, 3 to 3.36pm Barton Cup practise, 3.45 to 3.54pm ladies nine hole competition; Monday, 7 to 8.52am members time, Tuesday, 7 to 8.12am members time, 8.20am to 3pm ladies and gents singles; Wednesday, March 18, 7 to 8.12am members time, 8.28 to 9.40am ladies 18 hole competition, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 10.28 to 10.52am Ladies into Golf, 11am to 12.12pm Society, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 18 hole competition, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw.

CASTLECOMER

A record turnout of 120 golfers flocked to Castlecomer GC as Captains Sean Scanlan and Eileen Healy officially drove into office on Sunday. Thirty teams of four played in the nine hole scramble to mark the occasion.

Results: 1 Colin Dunne, Eddie Kenny, John Shore, Ann Doyle, 22.7 nett; 2 Murty Coonan, Peter Mulhall, Jean Jackman, Majella Deevey, 23.9; 3 Victor Smyth, Ger Mullen, Christy Ryan, Margo Kearney, 24.6.

SENIORS: The seniors’ mixed 13 hole classic was played in ideal conditions. The event was very well supported, with 35 ladies and gents competing.

Results, senior team classic, March 4: 1 T O’Neill (9), P Morrissey (19), C McGrath (25), 57pts; 2 M Coonan (13), Mgt Furlong (16), F Dormer (24), 52pts; 3 M Doheny (18), L Farrell (23), T Slevin (27), 51pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 18, 22, 25, 26. The jackpot is now €9,600.

LADIES: There will be a high and low competition on Sunday. Golfers can put their name down in the locker room for the draw.

The team of Maria Downey, Theresa Manning, Helen Dunne, Noreen Curry, Una Whelan and Dympna Brennan were worthy winners of the winter league with 222 points.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors team classic, assembly at 9.30am. Saturday & Sunday: Two-person 18-hole open team event (any combination). Tuesday: St Patrick’s Day men’s open singles.

BORRIS

Results, open singles competition Borris GC, March 8: 1 Michael Gibbons (17), 38pts (B9); 2 Thomas Foley (13), 38pts; 3 Des Gannon (13), 36pts (B9); 4 Tomas O’Leary (7), 36pts (L6); 5 Rory O’hEochaidh (18), 36pts (L6); 6 Eoin Cowman (8), 36pts (L6).

SINGLES: Results, weekly nine-hole singles: 1 Sean Foley (23), 23pts; 2 John Byrne (16), 21pts (L6); 3 Jim Kielthy (12), 21pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 2, 23, 26, 27.

NEW ROSS

The course was busy again this week between casual golf, society golf, competitions and team practice.

At the weekend an open fourball was played off 9/10s of the individual handicaps. Conditions were blustery, particularly on Saturday, but that didn’t stop golfers producing impressive returns.

Results - 1s Martin McGrath (12) and Bernard Connolly (16) 48pts; 2 Dick Cuddihy (13) and Brian Dolan (21) 47pts; 3 Derek Ronan (2) and Rory Hussey (8) 45pts.

On Saturday a singles stableford will be played.

Sunday fill feature the Captains’ drive-in. Members wishing to take part should enter their names in the pro shop by Thursday to facilitate the draw for partners.

The drive-in will commence at 11am with a shotgun start so that all teams will finish together.

The golf will be followed by a meal in the clubhouse and the presentation of prizes. The cost of entry is €15.