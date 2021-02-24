More woe for Gowran Park as Red Mills Day is beaten by the rain again

The bad weather has forced the cancellation of racing at Gowran Park - again!

Horse Racing Ireland have announced that a deluge of rainfall means that, for the second time in a week, Red Mills Day will not go ahead. The bulk of Friday's rescheduled card has now been moved to March 2, but one of the major Red Mills Day races is moving to Fairyhouse.

Heavy rain means that Gowran Park have reported that the track remains unfit for racing. Close to 22mm of rain fell on the course across Tuesday, which left it waterlogged in places.

With the ground being continually monitored, the decision was made to call off racing after a further 8mm of rain - bringing it to a total of 41mm since Sunday- fell on the course. Red Mills Day was due to go ahead this Friday, having been moved from a week earlier after bad weather caused havoc with the Kilkenny course.

"We had to bring the inspection planned for Thursday forward to today," said Paddy Graffin, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's clerk of the course. "Despite the best efforts of Eddie Scally and his team the weather has beaten us. We concede that the meeting can't take place on Friday."

The Red Mills Hurdle will now transfer to Fairyhouse on Saturday, however all is not lost for the local venue as the March 2 meeting at Gowran Park will include the Red Mills Chase. Fresh entries for that date close at 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday).