How Kilkenny and Galway will lineup for this evening's Littlewoods Division 1 Camogie League Final

It will be a case of familiar foes going to war once more when Kilkenny and Galway collide in tonights Littlewoods National League Final in Croke Park.

The game is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland Final which the Cats narrowly came out on top in and Galway will be out for a slice of revenge.

Both sides have been pushed to the limit to get this far with Kilkenny narrowly getting over Limerick and Tipperary in the knockout stages while it took extra-time for Galway to get the better of Cork in the last four.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling has made three changes from the victory over Tipperary with the rotation of goalkeepers continuing as Aoife Norris replaces Emma Kavanagh, while Collette Dormer has shaken off a knock to start at full back ahead of Miriam Bambrick.

The final alteration sees Aoife Prendergast coming in at wing back as Grace Walsh reverts to midfield.

The Cats will know they will need to improve drastically on their previous two performances if they are to emerge victorious and with both sides also engaged in the same championship group, nobody will be giving an inch.

The teams line out as follows:

Kilkenny: Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Collette Dormer, Davina Tobin, Kellyann Doyle, Meighan Farrell, Aoife Prendergast, Niamh Deely, Grace Walsh, Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Miriam Walsh, Michaela Kenneally, Katie Nolan, Aoife Doyle.

Galway: Sarah Healy; Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Tara Kenny, Roisin Black, Emma Helebert, Siobhan Gardiner, Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny, Carrie Dolan, Sarah Spellman, Niamh McGrath, Siobhan McGrath, Ailish O'Reilly, Catherine Finnerty.