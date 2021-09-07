Ras na mBan starts in Kilkenny tomorrow! What can we expect?

A challenging new mountain stage finish and an all-new opening stage with a circuit finish in Callan will be among the highlights of the 2021 Rás na mBan.



Top racers from all over the world - including Kilkenny’s own Mia Griffin and her Team Ireland colleagues - will return to Kilkenny for the 15th running of an event which attracts Olympians and world championship riders to face the challenging roads of Ireland’s Ancient East.

Ireland’s only international stage race in 2021 returns with a familiar format featuring four road race stages of varying length and difficulty, a time trial and a circuit race which, for a fifth time, centres on the Marble City.



The 2021 running of the event begins on Wednesday next (September 8) with six stages taking place over five days in and around the race base in the county.

Once again, the route offers a variety of challenges, from testing hilly stages including the stage three summit finish to the ‘The Cut’ in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Laois, to the stage four time trial where riders will ride solo against the watch on the Tullaroan course back for a third time.

Stage One: Kilkenny (Springhill Court Hotel) – Danesfort – Stonyford – Knocktopher – Kilmaganny – Skough – Callan

The all-new opening stage is a move to the West of the county with an all-new stage finish in Callan and a 13km finish circuit which will offer spectators two chances to see the riders during the day.