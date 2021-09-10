Racing through Kilkenny - Locals cheer on Ras na mBan

Some of the best international womens' cycling teams have been racing on the roads of Kilkenny this week for Ras na mBan.
People have shown great support for the cyclists over the first few stages, and you can scroll through our photographs to see familiar people and places on the stages!
This weekend the race will come to a speedy climax with an individual time trial, an exciting criterium through the streets of the city, and a grand final stage that will finish in the shadow of Kilkenny Castle.
Get out to watch the exciting action - and take note there will be temporary road closures in the city over the weekend!
Saturday
Individual Time Trial: Tullaroan to Ballybay. 10am to 12noon
Kilkenny City Criterium. 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Sunday
Stage 6: Kilkenny – Kells – Dunamaggin – Knocktopher – Thomastown – Inistioge – Woodstock – Thomastown – Paulstown – Kilkenny Castle. 11.30am to 2pm.
Click NEXT above to see more pictures
Rás na mBan 2021 Stage 2 - The peleton is cheered on, as they cycle from Kilkenny to Piltown
Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan
More News
Mary and John Barry (tournament sponsors) present Aine Hennessy and Thimas Hession (winners Section Six) with their prizes from the Ceramica mixed doubles tournament.
I am lying in a hospital bed but I am not sick [[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[PICTURE: Silas Camargo Silão/Pixabay
Sorcha Kavanagh of Conscious Cup with Kathy Purcell from the Castlecomer Discovery Park, a participant of the Conscious Cup Campaign
Danielle Quigley in action during the National League game with Laois earlier this year. Pic: Billy Culleton
Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.