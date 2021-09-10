Search

10/09/2021

Racing through Kilkenny - Locals cheer on Ras na mBan

Stages 1 and 2 - Callan and Piltown

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Some of the best international womens' cycling teams have been racing on the roads of Kilkenny this week for Ras na mBan.

People have shown great support for the cyclists over the first few stages, and you can scroll through our photographs to see familiar people and places on the stages!

This weekend the race will come to a speedy climax with an individual time trial, an exciting criterium through the streets of the city, and a grand final stage that will finish in the shadow of Kilkenny Castle.

Get out to watch the exciting action - and take note there will be temporary road closures in the city over the weekend!

Saturday

Individual Time Trial: Tullaroan to Ballybay. 10am to 12noon

Kilkenny City Criterium. 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Sunday

Stage 6: Kilkenny – Kells – Dunamaggin – Knocktopher – Thomastown – Inistioge – Woodstock – Thomastown – Paulstown – Kilkenny Castle. 11.30am to 2pm.

Click NEXT above to see more pictures

Rás  na mBan 2021 Stage 2 - The peleton is cheered on, as they cycle from Kilkenny to Piltown

Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Most Popular

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Top of Kilkenny's Leaving Class of 2021

Multimedia

More News

Gerry Moran Kilkenny

I am lying in a hospital bed but I am not sick [[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[PICTURE: Silas Camargo Silão/Pixabay

Home

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media