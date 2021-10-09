Golden boy! Kilkenny kayaker David McClure is the new European freestyle champion

David McClure
Kilkenny kayaker David McClure has led the Irish kayaking team to a best-ever performance at an international freestyle kayak competition.
The Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club competitor and former Kilkenny College student took home the gold by putting on an absolute exhibition in Paris.
In freestyle kayaking competition, tricks are scored by judges over three heats with the competitor’s final ranking based on their best heat.
David landed a winning score of 1496.67 in his second heat by pulling off tricks including McNastys, phonics monkeys and space godzillas.
McClure went into today's final in first place following Friday’s absorbing semi-finals, where he also topped the rankings.
About freestyle kayaking:
Freestyle kayaking is a form of white water kayaking probably best summed up as gymnastics on water.
Participants use specially designed kayaks to perform a range of acrobatic tricks and manoeuvres, usually whilst surfing a fast-flowing river-wave.
Check out David in action here doing some flatwater freestyle and repping the black and amber colours:
