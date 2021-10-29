Gallery: Streets of Kilkenny 5k 2021 - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
Plans to make Kilkenny the most important equestrian centre outside Dublin were nearing completion 50 years ago this week PICTURE: julien Roudier/Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.