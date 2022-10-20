Cossack Day marked with music by Ukrainian community in Kilkenny

At a special gathering to mark the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, in the Springhill Court Hotel, last Friday, were Misha, Alex, Christina, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick, Lera, Gleb and Patrik
The Day of Ukrainian Cossacks has been celebrated by Kilkenny’s recently arrived Ukrainian community.
Held in the Springhill Court Hotel, last Friday, the musical celebration marked three days celebrated by Ukrainian communities - The Day of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos, the Day of Defenders the of Ukraine, and the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks.
Defenders Day is a public holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on 14 October. The holiday honors veterans and fallen members of the Ukrainian armed forces. It has been marked, in recent years, with concerts, festivals, military parades and marches.
This year Kilkenny’s Ukrainain community held a vibrant musical night of song and dance, including a rousing performance of the patriotic song ‘We were born in the great hour.’
Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, joined the Ukrainian community and congratulated them on the holiday and stressed that the Irish community will always support and help all Ukrainians living in this country.
