WATCH: Drone footage of flooding in Kilkenny village of Inistioge

The River Nore bust its banks at Inistioge this lunchtime and water is flowing onto the R700 approaching the bridge in the village.
Footage from Finn O’Neill (@finnyus) on Twitter gives some sense of the scale of the flooding in the picturesque Kilkenny village (see below - wait for video to load in).
Added the full video of the flooding in Inistioge #Kilkenny @KKPeopleNews @deric_tv @InistiogeCyclo #flooding #ireland pic.twitter.com/zfNHtrHXPN— Finn O’Neill (@finnyus) November 1, 2022
A number of properties line the flooded road adjacent to the river and it is not yet known if water has entered them.
Motorists in the area are advised to approach with caution.
The R700 is also flooded at The Quay in Thomastown and is impassable.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.