Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu linked with transfer to Toffees

Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, the Independent.ie has reported. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, the Independent.ie has reported.
The Irish shot-stopper, who was on loan at EFL League One outfit Portsmouth this season, has been linked with a number of clubs after an impressive campaign between the sticks at Fratton Park - where he was named the club’s Players’ Player of the Season.
Bazunu has returned to his parent club Man City and has a decision to make on his next move, either a loan or a permanent transfer, with the Toffees reportedly interested.
Southampton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United have already been linked with a move for the 20-year-old who signed a new four-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side in the summer of 2020.
It is anticipated that City would explore including a buyback option if they opted to cash in on the talented goalkeeper.
State Street staff, pictured with KKB chair Pat Boyd, have already been helping this year’s Tidy Townsefforts, removing ten sacks of litter from the ring road and approach roads to the city
MACE Ambassador and Ireland rugby captain, Johnny Sexton, is delighted to support MACE's search for Ireland's Unsung Heroes
ory Glynn and Ciaran Flynn collide during last weekend’s Leinster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final clash in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.