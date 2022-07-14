Ireland and Brighton attacker Aaron Connolly completes surprise Italian loan switch

Republic of Ireland and Brighton forward Aaron Connolly has completed a one-year loan deal with Italian Serie B side Venezia FC. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland and Brighton forward Aaron Connolly has completed a one-year loan deal with Italian Serie B side Venezia FC.
Republic of Ireland international attacker Aaron Connolly arrives on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.https://t.co/Td005eXW2x#ArancioNeroVerde ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/emwdiWqsHe— Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) July 14, 2022
The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Middlesbrough, appeared 22 times for Boro, scoring two goals.
The Galway man moves to the recently relegated Venice club with the aim of gaining more first team action.
Connolly has earned eight caps for the Boys in Green to date.
