Irish starlet makes Premier League debut for Wolves against Chelsea

Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Joe Hodge made his Premier League debut for Wolves at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.
The 20-year-old, who joined Derry City on loan from Manchester City last season but didn't appear for the Candystripes due to an injury, signed for Wolves last year and has been playing in the Premier League 2 (Reserve League) since his arrival.
45' | #CHE 1-0 #WOL— Wolves (@Wolves) October 8, 2022
Joe Hodge is introduced at half time to make his senior Wolves debut!#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/ttZ1JiKgfD
The highly-rated playmaker came on at half-time for Portuguese international Gonçalo Guedes in a game where Wolves were defeated 3-0 by Chelsea.
Hodge played in both playoff legs against Israel for the Irish under-21 side.
