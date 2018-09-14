Everything's Coming up Roses!

New to the market is this wonderfully bright and spacious three bedroom family home. Number 10 Rosehill Mews is superbly presented throughout and is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 2006, the twelve year old property extends to approximately 123 square metres.

The property further benefits from a sunny south facing rear garden with a pristine lawn and patio area. Rosehill is a much sought after development just off the Kells Road and only a three minute drive from Kilkenny city centre. For ultimate convenience, the property is also within close proximity to a wealth of services and amenities including excellent primary and secondary schools.The area is also within minutes of Kilkenny’s Ring Road and the M9 motorway.

The guide price is €275,000. For more information contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000.