Kilkenny Property Watch: Four Bedroom House up for grabs in Hugginstown

A cosy yet deceptively spacious house has become available in Barnadown in Hugginstown, Kilkenny. This dormer style residence is beautifully presented throughout , with excellent living accommodation sitting on a half- acre site , providing stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The ground floor comprises of entrance porch, hallway, kitchen-dining area, sitting room, sunroom, bedroom, office, and utility. The first floor contains three bedrooms, one ensuite and bathroom.

The property’s convenient location is only seven minutes away from the M9 motorway. It is also located 24 km away from the village of Hugginstown, 22 km to Kilkenny city, and 35 km to Waterford.

From the M9 at Knocktopher take the road for Carrick, continue into Newmarket and follow this road taking a right for Piltown/ Templeorum and a right again, follow this road for approximately 1 km and the property is sign posted on the right hand side.

The guide price is €299,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact Pat Gannon Auctioneer on 056 772 3298.