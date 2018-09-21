Beautiful ‘Old Farmhouse’ property available in Newmarket

Donohoe Town and Country are delighted to offer to the market this beautifully restored farmhouse residence located in the popular village of Newmarket, Co. Kilkenny.



Located just a 15 minute drive from Kilkenny city, this smashing four-bedroom residence has retained many of its original features whilst providing all modern conveniences to create a wonderful family home which is steeped in history and full of character.



Originally built in the 1700’s, the property offers unique ‘Old Worlde’ features to include timber sash windows, blue Bangor slates, and beamed ceilings.



Each room is filled with character and charm and plays host to its own special feature, from the traditional Inglenook Hearth taking pride of place in the sitting room, to the beautiful Cathedral style ceiling and stained glass entrance to the sun room. The hidden mezzanine level which was incorporated at the time of restoration is currently used as a home office with its own entrance from the side yard but could easily be converted to allow for further accommodation.



The farmhouse, which formerly served as the village pub, is in super condition throughout and accommodation includes the kitchen/ dining area , larder/ utility, rear porch, studio/ home office, sitting room, sunroom, lounge, four bedrooms, bathroom, ensuite, rear lawned gardens, patio/bbq area, and a concreted yard.



Services include oil fired central heating, private well, shared septic tank, mains ESB, and the property can also take advantage of the recently upgraded fibre broadband which the village of Newmarket has benefitted from.



Newmarket is the perfect country location, with the local primary school located in the village and all services and amenities within easy access from the nearby towns of Kilkenny, Carlow, and Waterford. Dublin is also easily accessible from the M9 motorway which is located just 3 km away.



A host of popular sporting facilities are located within easy access, including Callan Golf Club, Mount Julien Estate, Gowran, and Mountain View golf clubs, and a range of popular amenities and attractions are within easy reach, such as Woodstock, Kells Priory and Jerpoint Abbey.



Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Guide price is €249,000. For more information contact Ed Donohoe on 056 777 0400.