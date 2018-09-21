Kilkenny Property Watch: Family home located near city centre

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this three-bed semi-detached home with immense potential nestled in the ever popular residential area of The Pococke.

No. 42 Pococke Lower offers well-proportioned accommodation with natural light, laid out over two floors and presents an exciting opportunity for those seeking a property to put their

own personal touch to.



Located within walking distance of the Shopping Centres at Newpark & MacDonagh Junction,this ideally positioned property will appeal to first time buyers, families and investors alike. The home is also only a 10 minute walk from the city centre.



This attractive home with everything literally on the doorstep must be viewed to be truly appreciated. Viewings are by appointment only.



Guide Price is €220,000. For more information contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000