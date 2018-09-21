Properties available in idyllic new development by the Nore River

An exclusive new city address will soon open up for home buyers with the development of Beechwood - an eight bungalow exquisite and exclusive development on the banks of the Nore, next to Richview off the Castlecomer Road.

The homes, almost 2,700 square foot, are architecturally designed by PBA Architects in Stoneyford and are being developed by Raggett Homes, a local construction firm with decades of experience.

Situated in a private woodland setting, each detached bungalow makes best use of both its position, site, and the latest technology to make this home ultra-comfortable and yet retaining classic features.

Taste is the key word here. These homes are not an ideal starter home, and are more suitable for those moving up the market, needing more room for their growing families.

Presently the bungalows are under construction, but just think - you could be enjoying a fabulous Irish summer next year on the patio overlooking your enclosed, landscaped garden.

The lay out of these homes are very impressive. The space for leisure and relaxation include a lounge, family room and sun room. The kitchen dining area features a vaulted ceiling and there is a sizable utility room and built in cloak room.

Sleeping accommodation includes four bedrooms - the master comes with a walk in wardrobe and en suite, as does a spacious guest room.

The construction of each of these homes are block built, cavity wall, the truss roof has a natural slate finish and there is a limestone surround framing an impressive front entrance.

The energy efficiency is enhanced with an air to water heating system, with underfloor heating throughout. The houses are complete with triple glazed windows.

The list of quality finishes is ongoing, and the allowance are generous, ranging from €20,000 for the kitchen/utility area to a €6,000 allowance for sanitary ware.

Booking deposit is €10,000 while the contract deposit is 10% of purchase price agreed. Next payment is at roof level and final payment is on completion.

For further information on these new properties contact O’Keeffe Auctioneers, telephone 056-7763963 or by email at sales@okeeffeauctioneers.ie.