Kilkenny Property Watch: A mid-terraced home close to the city in turnkey condition

10 Lintown Place

Kilkenny



This property, 10 Lintown Place, is a turnkey three bed mid terrace house located in a popular and well established development just off the Johnswell Road.

The property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a mature green area with lots of parking nearby.

This home has recently been repainted to a very high standard and will be of strong interest to buyers looking for a home in walk-in condition.

The accommodation at ground level comprises of an entrance hall, guest wc, living room and open plan kitchen/dining room.

The layout at first floor level comprises of a landing area, three spacious bedrooms (main with en-suite) and family bathroom.

Major Selling Point

The south-facing landscaped rear garden (measuring 58 feet in length approximately) is undoubtedly a major selling point, and it is not overlooked, making it ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

A neat lawn is bordered by fenced boundaries with mature specimen trees, shrubs and flowering plants.

Lintown Hall is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools.

Aut Even Private Hospital is also within very close proximity of the property. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact and bustling city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many award-winning bars and restaurants to choose from.

A 10-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

Convenient Location

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home in a convenient location.

The guide price is €170,000 and the energy rating is BER C1

For more information contact Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.