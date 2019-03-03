Laureldene is a fine residence on an elevated site

Laureldene

Troyswood

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

R95 E2T8



Laureldene is a very fine detached residence sitting proud on a wonderful elevated site, extending to almost one eigth of an acre of gardens.

This wonderful family home is superbly located in the sought after Troyswood area on the Freshford Road within 3.5 kilometres of Kilkenny City.

This fine home is approached via a stone and brick entrance opening onto a winding long cobble lock driveway through the landscaped gardens which are laid out in lawn with mature hedging, plants, conifer trees and raised flowerbeds, all availing from the enviable sunny westerly orientation. A double garage with up and over door houses two cars and there is extensive parking to the front of the property. The substantial generously proportioned accommodation is presented in good decorative order

throughout and comprises: a welcoming reception hall, spacious living room to the front with bay window, formal dining room, open plan kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, guest wc and side porch. Off the inner hall are four well-proportioned bedrooms (main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom) and a family bathroom.

Finally, the location is so convenient. The property is a short distance to many noted primary and secondary schools. St. Luke’s General Hospital and Aut Even Private are also in very close proximity. A ten-minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City with it superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops two shopping centres, art galleries, theatres and the stunning Kilkenny Castle.

A ten-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

All in all, this is undoubtedly a genuinely special and unique family home situated in a highly desirable location.

Guide Price: €385,000 For more

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery 05677 21904