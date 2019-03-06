Kilkenny Property Watch: Loreto Park has plenty to offer

8 Loreto Park

Kilkenny



DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this stunning home in a sought after location.

This four/five bedroomed detached family home is located in the exclusive estate of Loreto Park.

Loreto Park has a super prime location with No. 8, one of the best situated homes in the estate overlooking a mature green area with lots of parking nearby.

This is a “move-in” condition home, boasting light-filled spacious accommodation, finished to an extremely high standard, with the added bonus of a large garden.

Traditional Kitchen

Downstairs there is a warm, traditionally styled kitchen with good selection of solid units at floor and eye level. There is a laminate counter top with tasteful tiled splashback and vinyl flooring. Doors to dining, sitting and utility room. Perfect kitchen "as is" but with tremendous potential to open plan with dining room over time.

Excellent Location

The location to the development is excellent and within a few short minutes distance from the city centre, St Canice’s School and Loreto College. With such schools in close proximity, 8 Loreto Park represents the ideal family home.

The rear garden is not overlooked and has a sun trap patio and original old stone wall rear boundary, offering tonnes of character and potential. With a mix of lawn, mature trees and paving, there is a large block built garage with concrete floor. Roller door access (with side door). Full electrics and storage space overhead.

Viewing is highly recommended!

Guide Price: €455,000

BER D1

Contact DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 for more information.