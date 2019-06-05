Kilkenny's Ella Dunphy IPAV President meets new SCSI President

Ella Dunphy President of IPAV, Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, congratulates Johanna Gill on her recent appointment as President of SCSI, Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland. Johanna is a Registered Valuer and a Director in the Valuation & Advisory department, Cushman & Wakefield where she heads up the Fund Valuation team.

Both women have been to the fore in their respective organisations in promoting professional standards. Wishing Johanna every success in her new role Ella of DNG Ella Dunphy, Kilkenny said: “Our profession is, like so many areas of business, rapidly changing but it remains a very exciting, people driven business and a major contributor to the health of the Irish economy.

“It is gratifying to see so many women now entering the profession. Johanna and I discussed a shared vision in terms of trying to influence the development of a sustainable property market in Ireland, where people can rent, buy and sell property according to their needs.

“I wish Johanna every success in her new role and look forward to working with her and her colleagues during her term in office.”