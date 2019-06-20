Kilkenny Property Watch: Comfortable living in Larchfield in Loughboy

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are pleased to present to the market 28 Larchfield, a superb three bedroom, extended semi-detached home in a much sought-after location.

The residence has been in the same family from new since the estate was built in the late 1960’s.

This property offers key family home ingredients that include two reception rooms, a private rear garden, a garage suitable for conversion and secure off-street parking. It is further complimented by a wealth of local amenities and very sought after established primary and secondary schools which is sure to appeal to a wide variety of purchasers and is sure to attract high levels of interest.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: enclosed porch, entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, living room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, lobby and guest wc/shower room. The layout at first floor comprises: landing area, two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The front garden is fully walled with gates. The cobblelock driveway provides space for off-street parking. The garden is laid in lawn with a good selection of shrubs.

The private rear garden (measuring 28 feet x 45 feet) is fully fenced. The garden is laid in lawn with mature shrubs planted. There is a patio area for al fresco dining.

The location of Larchfield is unrivalled, just a stroll to Kilkenny city centre with its superb eateries, boutique shops, excellent transport links and shopping centres.

Some of Kilkenny’s best schools are within easy reach including St Kieran’s College Secondary Schools, Kilkenny College, Presentation Secondary School, Loreto Secondary School and several primary schools.

A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this family home in a

sought-after location.

Guide Price: €275,000

BER: D2

PRSA: 001710

For more information or to arrange a viewing contact John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941