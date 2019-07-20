Kilkenny Property Watch: A charming farmhouse style residence in Ballyshane

Ballyshane

Inistioge

Co Kilkenny

R95 X499

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present to the market this charming farmhouse

style residence enjoying a peaceful and secluded setting on circa 3.5 Acres / 1.42 Hectares

of stunning gardens and paddocks. The property incorporates all modern conveniences, while

retaining the charm and comforts of a modern country home with views over the surrounding

countryside.

The owners built the property from new in 1997 and created and comfortable home with many

bespoke aspects of design that are evident in the finished product.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 1,582 Sq. Ft. / 147 Sq. M. approx. and is

laid over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: open porch, entrance hall,

living room, sun room, magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/family room and utility room/back

hall. A guest wc completes the accommodation at ground level. The accommodation at first

floor level comprises: spacious landing area, large master bedroom (with en-suite) and two

good sized double bedrooms. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

GARDENS AND GROUNDS:

The gardens and two paddocks surrounding the residences are extremely well kept and the garden

has been well planned to provide colour and privacy. The property is well set back from the road

accessed by a cut stone entrance with black wrought iron gates. A beautiful stud railed gravelled

driveway welcomes visitors to the property and gives lovely first impressions. To the front and

rear of the residence are two excellent grazing paddocks that would be perfect for ponies or horses.

The driveway is lined on one side with mature Beech Lime Trees, while mature hedging and trees

ensure the grounds are most private. The gravelled parking area is bordered by low stone walls

with raised flowerbeds. The is an extensive range of mature plants and trees such as Mountain

Ash, Holly, climbing roses and a Virginia Creeper ivy on the front of the house. The driveway

extends up to the rear garden and paddock. A large block built shed (measuring 741 Sq. Ft.

/ 69 Sq. M. approx.) is complete with power and plug sockets. There are a number of other outbuildings

that can be used for stables or agricultural storage. The secluded and mature rear garden is laid in

lawn with Laurel hedging separating it from a large orchard area with ten old style apple trees.

The two paddocks are in mature pasture and have been managed extremely well. A vehicular farm gate

in the rear paddock gives access to a rear laneway.

LOCATION:

This home is located in the townland of Ballyshane in the parish of Inistioge. The property

is a five minute drive to Inistioge village with many local amenities comprising supermarket,

post office, public houses, St Colmcille's National School and the stunning Woodstock Gardens.

Thomastown is just 6 miles away and has a good range of restaurants, shops, supermarkets

(Super Valu and Lidl) and Thomastown Train Station. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club

which remains one of Ireland’s finest country houses is only a 15 minute drive away. The property

is a 30 minute drive to Kilkenny city and a 15 minute drive to New Ross. A bus route (passing

the entrance gate) transports children to the local primary schools in Inistioge. There are a

number of other bus routes in close proximity providing transport links to secondary schools in

Thomastown, Kilkenny and New Ross. Viewing is highly recommended.

Charming detached farmhouse style residence built in 1997

Secluded setting on circa 3.5 Acres / 1.42 Hectares of gardens and paddocks

Stunning uninterrupted countryside views

Magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/family room

Rayburn oil fired cooker and two multi fuel stoves (one connected to the radiators)

Three good sized double bedrooms (main with en-suite)

Five minute drive to Inistioge village

Guide Price: €375,000

BER: D1

PRSA: 001710

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941