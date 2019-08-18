Kilkenny Property Watch: A spacious property with an excellent balance of family living and entertaining space

Ballybeg Big

St Mullins

Co Carlow

R95 NY50

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to bring to the market this delightful family home enjoying a magnificent setting on circa 0.77 Acre / 0.31 Hectares of landscaped gardens. The property is located close to the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a peaceful countryside setting near the village of St Mullins.

Built in 2009, this unique Architect designed home has a traditional country style atmosphere and with many examples of bespoke aspects of design that stand out. With its excellent balance of family living and entertaining space that blends into each other, the residence is full of light and space and finished to a very high standard.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 1,884 Sq. Ft. / 175 Sq. M. approximately (excluding attic space). The layout comprises: entrance porch, L shaped entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, family room and utility room. Three large double bedrooms (two with en-suites) and the family bathroom are located to the left of the entrance hall.

GARDENS AND GROUNDS:

The grounds extend to circa 0.77 Acres of landscaped gardens and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. The property is well set back from the road and accessed by a block built and plastered entrance with black wrought iron electric gates. A tarmacadam driveway gives access to the front and rear of the property with extensive parking for several cars. The front and rear gardens are laid mainly in lawn bordered by mature hedging and plants. There are two block built sheds located to the rear and side of the property. A sun drenched south west facing decked balcony is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining

LOCATION:

The property is located in the townsland of Ballybeg Big which is less than five miles from the picturesque village of St. Mullins, nesting between the Blackstairs Mountains on one side and Brandon Hill on the other. There are many amenities in the village

including the well-known Mullichain Restaurant and café situated on the bank of the river Barrow and the very popular Blanchfields Bar. St. Mullins is also the starting/finishing point of the Barrow Way long distance waymarked way or for visitors who prefer a shorter walk, enjoy the 6Km Sli na Slainte route which commences outside the graveyard, passes

through Bahana Wood and returns via Templenabo to the village. A ten minute drive will take you to the charming market town of Graiguenamagh with it many amenities including schools, supermarkets (SuperValu & Aldi), public houses, coffee houses and restaurants including the ever popular Barrows Keep. A twenty minute drive will take you to the town of New Ross which has a number of excellent secondary schools.

St Mullins is accessible to Dublin at junction 6 on the M9 Waterford-Dublin motorway (travelling time is 1 hour and 45 minutes). For the golf enthusiast St Mullins is located at the centre of the south east sunshine circuit, with many courses nearby. A 25 minute drive from St Mullins, The Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club is home to the 18 hole Jack Nichlaus designed Championship Golf Course, 18 hole putting course, 3 hole golf academy and golf practice area, including driving bays. Gowran Park the 18 hole parkland course and Mount Wolseley designed by Irish Ryder Cup golfer Christy O’Connor Jnr., with a top quality course situated in Borris, set against the backdrop of the Blackstairs Mountains are all within close proximity. Viewing is highly recommended.

The Guide Price is €325,000 and the BER rating is B3.

PRSA: 001710

Call John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 232494.