Kilkenny Property Watch: Looking for a renovation project at the right price

Milltown

Borris

Co Carlow

If you are looking to get on the property ladder and are seeking out a renovation property then check out this cottage close to the beautiful town of Borris.

According to the selling agent the property offers ‘smashing value at €70,000’.

The cottage sits on 1.79 acres at Milltown, Borris, Co. Carlow which requires extensive modernisation and refurbishments but has great potential to further develop.

This is a great opportunity to purchase a renovation property on C1.79 acres of land in a nice country location fronting onto the Graignamanagh/Gowran road.

The property is located at Milltown, a rural townsland site fronting onto theGowran/Graignamanagh Road just five kilometres from Graignamanagh and four kilometres from Borris and Goresbridge.

Kilkenny City, the M9 motorway and Dublin are within easy access.

This property has great potential to develop and is fully serviced with sewage, water and ESB.

The accommodation extends approximately 75 square meters over two floors with three rooms on both levels. It will make a lovely country cottage with huge space to the rear to develop.

The BER rating is G.

The property is for sale by public auction (unless previously sold) on November 28 at 3pm at the Step House Hotel in Borris, Co Carlow at 3pm. For more inforation contact the sole selling agents Donohoe Town & Country on (056 )777 0400.